National Museum of Natural History

Housed in the elegant Palazzo de Vilhena is an interesting – if old-school fusty – array of displays. Of particular note is the geology section, which explains the origins of Malta's landscape and displays the wide range of local fossils. The tooth belonging to the ancient shark Carcharodon megalodon is food for thought – measuring 18cm on the edge, it belonged to a 25m monster that prowled the Miocene seas 30 million years ago.

The skeletal anatomy room is also interesting, and includes the delicate filigree bones of a snake.