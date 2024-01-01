Chapel of St Mary Magdalene

Dingli Cliffs

In a lonely location overlooking the Dingli Cliffs, this chapel was built in 1646, but there has a been a church here since the 15th century.

  • St John's Co-Cathedral, Valetta, Malta

    St John's Co-Cathedral

    7.8 MILES

    St John's Co-Cathedral, Malta's most impressive church, was designed by the architect Gerolamo Cassar. It was built between 1573 and 1578, taking over…

  • Malta, Paola, Hal Saflieni Hypogeum, Interior

    Hal Saflieni Hypogeum

    6.91 MILES

    The Hypogeum (from the Greek, meaning 'underground') is a subterranean necropolis, discovered during building work in 1902. To visit is to step into a…

  • Details of Mnajdra megalithic temples of Malta (Qrendi)

    Ħaġar Qim & Mnajdra

    3.62 MILES

    The megalithic temples of Ħaġar Qim (adge-ar eem; 'standing stones') and Mnajdra (mm-nigh-dra) are the best preserved and most evocative of Malta's…

  • The Grand Master's Palace.

    Grand Master's Palace

    7.9 MILES

    The stern exterior of the 16th-century Grand Master's Palace conceals a sumptuous interior. This was once the residence of the Grand Masters of the…

  • Malta, Birzebbuga, Ghar Dalam cave, Interior

    Għar Dalam Cave & Museum

    8.06 MILES

    The reason to head to Birżebbuġa is to see the Għar Dalam Cave & Museum, 500m north on the main road from Valletta. Għar Dalam (aar-da-lam; the name means…

  • Sleeping lady statue, Museum of Archaeology, Valletta, Malta.

    National Museum of Archaeology

    7.72 MILES

    The National Museum of Archaeology is housed in the impressive Auberge de Provence. Exhibits include delicate stone tools dating from 5200 BC, Phoenician…

  • Feast Day banners outside St Paul's Cathedral.

    St Paul's Cathedral

    2.61 MILES

    The cathedral is said to be built on the site of the villa belonging to Publius, the Roman governor of Malta who welcomed St Paul in AD 60.

  • Ġgantija Temples

    Ġgantija Temples

    14.98 MILES

    Perched on the crest of the hill to the south of Xagħra, the awe-inspiring megalithic Ġgantija Temples command soaring views over most of southern Gozo…

1. The Cliffs

0.36 MILES

Beyond being an excellent restaurant, The Cliffs also acts as a local nature centre supporting the ecology, history and culture of the area. There's the…

2. Buskett Gardens

0.7 MILES

Malta's only extensive woodland area, Buskett Gardens' name comes from the Italian boschetto, meaning 'little wood'. The gardens were planted by the…

3. Verdala Palace

1.09 MILES

Verdala Palace was built in 1586 as a summer residence for Grand Master Hugues Loubeux de Verdalle. It was designed by Gerolamo Cassar as a hunting…

4. Our Lady of the Grotto

1.86 MILES

Walk 1km south from Rabat to St Dominic's Priory, where there's a small chapel dedicated to Our Lady of the Grotto. Legend claims that around 1400, a…

5. St Agatha's Chapel

2.08 MILES

First built in 1504, a newer church was built on this site in 1670, with further additions in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Highlights include the…

6. St Paul's Catacombs

2.11 MILES

St Paul's Catacombs (so-named for their proximity to the church) date from the 3rd century AD and were used for burial for around 500 years. Worship took…

7. St Agatha's Crypt & Catacombs

2.14 MILES

These catacombs contain a series of remarkable frescos dating from the 12th to 15th centuries. According to legend, this was the hiding place of St Agatha…

8. Wignacourt Museum

2.19 MILES

This sprawling museum has a gloriously hotchpotch collection that encompasses 4th-century Christian catacombs, a WWII air-raid shelter, a baroque chapel,…