Welcome to Valletta
The Renzo Piano–designed City Gate, Parliament Building and Opera House have changed the cityscape and galvanised it into life. These sights, along with Valletta's status as European Capital of Culture for 2018, have seen the city reborn, with new museums, restored golden-stone fortresses, and new hotels, bars and restaurants in converted 16th-century mansions. Valletta's outskirts are even worth a visit: take the beautiful ferry trip to the Three Cities and or visit the astounding prehistoric Hal Saflieni Hypogeum.
Top experiences in Valletta
Amazing hotels and hostels
Recent articles
Valletta activities
'Game of Thrones' Filming Locations Tour in Malta
Begin your tour with a pickup from your Malta hotel, and then set off by air-conditioned vehicle with your guides: two actors who have appeared in Game of Thrones. As you travel, chat with them about the hit HBO drama and hear behind-the-scenes stories and insider gossip about your favorite characters.Travel to ‘The Three Villages’ to visit the Presidential Palace, and enjoy a stroll through the gardens of King's Landing, see the Tower of the Hand and visit the imposing fortress of Maegor's Holdfast.Later, enjoy a ride along winding country roads as you head to the Shadow Cliffs for breathtaking views from the site where the dragons where born in the Red Waste desert. Head further north to a hidden hamlet, which served as the village of Lhazar, before you continue to Malta’s former capital city of Mdina for lunch (own expense).With your appetite sated, resume your tour in the perfectly preserved medieval city. See highlights such as King’s Gate, Coppersmith’s Wynd Cobbler's Square, Tobho Mott's blacksmiths yard and the Baelish Brothel. From Mdina, continue to Rabat, to visit the monastery that was used as the royal residence of Red Keep.After a full day recounting the tales of Game of Thrones in Malta, finish your tour with a drop-off back at your hotel.
Gozo Day Trip from Malta Including Ggantija Temples
Start the day with a pickup from your hotel in Malta (selected hotels only), then travel with your guide in an air-conditioned coach to the port. Step aboard a ferry for your trip to the neighboring island of Gozo, a verdant and unspoiled island that is often referred to as Malta’s little sister.Upon arrival in Gozo, journey south to Xagħra by coach. Hop off to see the UNESCO-listed Ġgantija Temples. Dating back to between 3600 BC and 3200 BC, these two megalithic monuments are among the oldest in the world, predating Stonehenge and the Egyptian pyramids.Take a look around the site and learn about the history of the temples, which many researchers believe were dedicated to the Great Earth Mother, a goddess of fertility. Marvel at the size of the giant limestone blocks, which would have been hoisted into places without the use of machinery. Next, follow your guide to Xlendi Bay, a scenic inlet surrounded by cliffs. Enjoy a relaxing stroll along the crystal water’s edge, then continue on to Victoria, Gozo’s laid-back capital.In between sightseeing, stop at a local restaurant for lunch and munch on light Mediterranean fare accompanied by a glass of wine. In Victoria, enter the historical citadel that sits imposingly on a hilltop and is enclosed with sturdy stone walls. Catch your return ferry to the main island in late afternoon. Your tour concludes with a drop-off back at the hotel.
Gozo Full-Day Jeep Tour
An exclusive organized full day Jeep Tour on the island of Gozo, the best possible way to discover the most beautiful hidden charms of Gozo and the opportunity of taking dramatic photographs of the breathtaking scenery plus all the highlights of Gozo such as:-Qala Belvedere-Simar Valley-Ramla Bay (swim stop)-Calypso Cave-Ggantija Temples (entrance fee not included)-Sanap Cliffs-Xlendi Bay-Kercem Heights-Gozo Crafts Centre - Free tasting of local products and sales of locally produced goods-Limestone Quarries-Inland Sea-Salt Pans-Marsalforn Bay-Victoria the Capital City-The Citadel
Private Game of Thrones Tour of Malta
This private Game of Thrones tour of Malta is led by two talented local actors who were both part of the show.This unique and unforgettable 5-hour tour kicks off early afternoon on weekdays (subject to availability) and is available for a maximum of 4 guests only. Tours are held in English and transport is via a luxurious sedan or SUV. Malta hotel pick up and drop off is included. If you are less than 4 you get to share with other guests.An absolute must for all Game of Thrones fans and movie lovers, the Tour will take you through distinctive locations such as were used in Season One for The Gardens of King's Landing, The Tower of the Hand, Maegor's Holdfast, The Stables, The Red Keep, King's Gate, Cobblers Square, Coppersmith's Wynd, Kings' Square, The Baelish Brothels (ext), The Street of Steel, The Village of Lhazar, The Cliffs of Qohor and The Red Waste.Your host actors will take you across the island through a series of locations used in some of the greatest movies ever produced. They have worked alongside legendary actors and directors and are more than eager to share with you movie set mishaps and anecdotes from their on set and off set experiences.You will spend the best part of the tour exploring the central north of the island starting off with a visit to the palace and gardens in the Three Villages onto the Northern cliffs through winding country roads with incredible views which are often forgone by most other tour companies. You will then visit a 450-year old hamlet, a secluded priory and then stroll through the majestic cobbled streets of Malta's medieval city.Comfortable walking shoes are a must and take a good camera!
Malta Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tour Shore Excursion
The most convenient way to see Malta’s major attractions while you’re in port is on this City Sightseeing hop-on hop-off tour. Customize your own tour by hopping on and off the open-top, double-decker bus at any stop, as many times as you like. Simply hop off where you want to, and return to any stop to continue your tour. The nearest stop to the cruise port is Silema Ferries.This excursion is located within a 10-minute walk to the cruise port, so you determine the time you return to your ship in Malta. Please allow yourself ample time to enjoy the excursion and ensure your timely return to the port. This excursion is not covered by our worry-free policy.
Mdina, Mosta Dome, Ta Qali Crafts Village Tour in Malta
Start your day with a pickup from your selected hotel and travel by air-conditioned coach to the central part of Malta, dominated by the medieval fortified city of Mdina, Malta’s former capital. The narrow, winding streets, dating back to medieval times, lead to the imposing bastions, commanding a magnificent panorama of the island. On the way there, discover different styles of architecture, including Siculo-Norman palaces and other baroque buildings of historical importance.Leaving Mdina through Greeks’ Gate, stop at the early Christian catacombs in Rabat before heading to the Dingli Cliffs. Enjoy a break in an authentic Maltese restaurant for a 3-course lunch with a glass of wine. Relax while eating and chatting with your guide, and then travel to the San Anton Botanical Gardens situated near the Presidential Palace, which you will be able to admire from outside. You'll also spend time at the crafts centre at Ta’ Qali. At the end of the tour, visit Mosta’s majestic dome, one of Europe’s largest. Walk around inside the church with your guide and learn about its architectural glory. Your full-day tour then finishes with a hotel drop-off.