Private Game of Thrones Tour of Malta

This private Game of Thrones tour of Malta is led by two talented local actors who were both part of the show.This unique and unforgettable 5-hour tour kicks off early afternoon on weekdays (subject to availability) and is available for a maximum of 4 guests only. Tours are held in English and transport is via a luxurious sedan or SUV. Malta hotel pick up and drop off is included. If you are less than 4 you get to share with other guests.An absolute must for all Game of Thrones fans and movie lovers, the Tour will take you through distinctive locations such as were used in Season One for The Gardens of King's Landing, The Tower of the Hand, Maegor's Holdfast, The Stables, The Red Keep, King's Gate, Cobblers Square, Coppersmith's Wynd, Kings' Square, The Baelish Brothels (ext), The Street of Steel, The Village of Lhazar, The Cliffs of Qohor and The Red Waste.Your host actors will take you across the island through a series of locations used in some of the greatest movies ever produced. They have worked alongside legendary actors and directors and are more than eager to share with you movie set mishaps and anecdotes from their on set and off set experiences.You will spend the best part of the tour exploring the central north of the island starting off with a visit to the palace and gardens in the Three Villages onto the Northern cliffs through winding country roads with incredible views which are often forgone by most other tour companies. You will then visit a 450-year old hamlet, a secluded priory and then stroll through the majestic cobbled streets of Malta's medieval city.Comfortable walking shoes are a must and take a good camera!