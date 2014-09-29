Welcome to Mdina
The citadel of Mdina was fortified from as long ago as 1000 BC when the Phoenicians built a protective wall and called their settlement Malet, meaning 'place of shelter'. The Romans built a large town here and called it Melita. It was given its present name when the Arabs arrived in the 9th century – medina is Arabic for 'walled city'. They built strong walls and dug a deep moat between Mdina and its surrounding suburbs (rabat in Arabic). The moat has recently been landscaped to become a garden with surreally neat lawns, a pleasant place for a stroll and a venue for regular festivals.
In medieval times Mdina was called Cittá Notabile – the Noble City. It was the favoured residence of the Maltese aristocracy and the seat of the universitá (governing council). The Knights of St John, who were largely a sea-based force, made Grand Harbour and Valletta their centre of activity, and Mdina sank into the background as a holiday destination for the nobility. Today, with its massive walls and peaceful, shady streets, it is often referred to as the Silent City, a nickname that becomes appropriate after dark.
'Game of Thrones' Filming Locations Tour in Malta
Begin your tour with a pickup from your Malta hotel, and then set off by air-conditioned vehicle with your guides: two actors who have appeared in Game of Thrones. As you travel, chat with them about the hit HBO drama and hear behind-the-scenes stories and insider gossip about your favorite characters.Travel to ‘The Three Villages’ to visit the Presidential Palace, and enjoy a stroll through the gardens of King's Landing, see the Tower of the Hand and visit the imposing fortress of Maegor's Holdfast.Later, enjoy a ride along winding country roads as you head to the Shadow Cliffs for breathtaking views from the site where the dragons where born in the Red Waste desert. Head further north to a hidden hamlet, which served as the village of Lhazar, before you continue to Malta’s former capital city of Mdina for lunch (own expense).With your appetite sated, resume your tour in the perfectly preserved medieval city. See highlights such as King’s Gate, Coppersmith’s Wynd Cobbler's Square, Tobho Mott's blacksmiths yard and the Baelish Brothel. From Mdina, continue to Rabat, to visit the monastery that was used as the royal residence of Red Keep.After a full day recounting the tales of Game of Thrones in Malta, finish your tour with a drop-off back at your hotel.
Mdina, Mosta Dome, Ta Qali Crafts Village Tour in Malta
Start your day with a pickup from your selected hotel and travel by air-conditioned coach to the central part of Malta, dominated by the medieval fortified city of Mdina, Malta’s former capital. The narrow, winding streets, dating back to medieval times, lead to the imposing bastions, commanding a magnificent panorama of the island. On the way there, discover different styles of architecture, including Siculo-Norman palaces and other baroque buildings of historical importance.Leaving Mdina through Greeks’ Gate, stop at the early Christian catacombs in Rabat before heading to the Dingli Cliffs. Enjoy a break in an authentic Maltese restaurant for a 3-course lunch with a glass of wine. Relax while eating and chatting with your guide, and then travel to the San Anton Botanical Gardens situated near the Presidential Palace, which you will be able to admire from outside. You'll also spend time at the crafts centre at Ta’ Qali. At the end of the tour, visit Mosta’s majestic dome, one of Europe’s largest. Walk around inside the church with your guide and learn about its architectural glory. Your full-day tour then finishes with a hotel drop-off.
Private Highlights of Malta Full-Day Tour from Valletta
Start off your day in the stunning World UNESCO Heritage Site of Valletta and discover the city built by the knights for knights. Visit the charming traditional fishing village of Marsaxlokk in the South. Take a scenic 25 minute boat ride throughout the sea caves at Blue Grotto. If you thought Stonehenge or the Pyramids were old, wait until you check out the ancient temples at Hagar Qim - even Indiana Jones would be impressed!Stroll along the highest points of the island at the Dingli Cliffs. Have a pastizzi in Rabat. Followed by a walking tour throughout the medieval streets of the Silent City, Mdina. Your day isn't over yet! Take a walk at Golden Bay, the film location of Troy. Whether you liked the cartoon or movie, you will love the film location of Popeye at our next stop! Then we'll take a nice coastal drive back to your hotel or ship to complete the perfect Malta Loop. This tour includes transportation and a professional guide.
Malta Shore Excursion: Private tour of Valletta and Mdina
On this private shore excursion in Malta, you'll journey in a comfortable private vehicle with a local guide to the fortified city of Mdina, Malta's first capital, dating back to before Roman times. Together with your guide, you will stroll through Mdina’s quaint winding streets, admiring its blend of medieval and Baroque architecture and the beautiful homes and palazzos still used by old Maltese noble families. Enjoy the view from the bastions of the ‘Silent City,’ and listen as your guide points out the Mdina Cathedral and the Museum of Natural History, housed in a palace once owned by Grand Master Manoel de Vilhena. You’ll then leave Mdina and proceed to Valletta, Malta’s current capital and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Here you will go on another walking tour, starting with a visit to the Upper Barrakka Gardens, Valletta's highest vantage point and an ideal place for photo opportunities of Malta's lovely Grand Harbor.Continuing through Valletta, you will walk past various stately buildings such as the Auberge de Castille, which houses the office of the Prime Minister, and then arrive at St John's Co-Cathedral, the16th-century church built by the Knights of Malta. Revealing a staggering display of Baroque art, it houses some of Malta's finest treasures; two masterpieces by Caravaggio, The Beheading of St John the Baptist and St Jerome, hang in the oratory. At the end of the tour, you will be returned to the cruise terminal.Worry-Free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Malta port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Mosta Crafts Village Mdina and Valletta Full Day Tour
During this full day tour you will first visit Mosta, a central town famous for its Rotunda church. The Rotunda also famous as the Mosta Dome is the third largest unsupported dome in the whole World with an internal diameter of 37.2 meters and walls nearly 9.1 meters thick. This church was built in the 18th Century and became known throughout the country in 1942 when during World War II, a dropped bomb failed to explode, thus sparing the lives of some 300 people. The next stop is the town of Ta'Qali, located nearby was once a British WWII outpost, but has been converted to a village for local handicrafts. You will be able to watch local artisans at work blowing elaborate glass art pieces, intricately assembling original silver filigree jewelry and many more. This is the perfect place to pick up treasures that will remind you of your Malta visit. You will then visit Mdina. Mdina is built on a plateau in the center of the island, the city's old Baroque buildings, cathedral and magnificent bastion walls dominate the rural skyline. Mdina, once the capital city of Malta has had many names including Melita (Roman Occupation), Medina (Arabic Occupation), Citta' Nobile (Knights of St. John) and Citta Vecchia (after Valletta was built). Today is also referred as the Silent City since it inspires tranquility at any time of the day or night. The only way to really experience and enjoy this city is on foot, explore the quaint alleys, narrow streets, ancient buildings and magnificent far reaching views from the high bastion walls. Finally you will visit Valletta, Malta's Capital City and a World Heritage Site. Valletta contains buildings from the 16th century onwards, built during the rule of the Order of St. John of Jerusalem, also known as Knights Hospitaller. You will walk through the bustling streets and to Barracca Gardens for a breathtaking panorama of the Grand Harbour. Free time for lunch will be given in Valletta.
Valletta, Mosta and Mdina Night Tour
An enjoyable, interesting and relaxing tour starting with a visit to the capital city Valletta. You will first drive around the city where you will be able to see the fortifications and the way Valletta is magically lit at night. The coach will stop you at the Valletta waterfront for a photo stop and you will then proceed to the Barracca Gardens for a breath taking view of the Grand Harbour. You will then walk to the Malta 5D Show where you will discover the history of Malta in a different and enjoyable way. After the show, the coach will drive you to Mosta where you will see the Mosta Dome, the third largest unsupported dome in the whole world. The 18th century church became known throughout the country in 1942 when during World War II, a dropped bomb failed to explode thus sparing the lives of around 300 people. Finally you will visit Mdina, famous as the Silent City since it inspires tranquillity at any time of the day especially during the night. The only way to explore Mdina is on foot. At Mdina, once the capital city of Malta, you will walk through the quaint alleys, narrow streets and you will also see the St. Paul's Cathedral beautifully lit. You will also see the view of the island from the high bastion walls. In Mdina you will have time for a drink or a coffee.