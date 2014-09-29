Mosta Crafts Village Mdina and Valletta Full Day Tour

During this full day tour you will first visit Mosta, a central town famous for its Rotunda church. The Rotunda also famous as the Mosta Dome is the third largest unsupported dome in the whole World with an internal diameter of 37.2 meters and walls nearly 9.1 meters thick. This church was built in the 18th Century and became known throughout the country in 1942 when during World War II, a dropped bomb failed to explode, thus sparing the lives of some 300 people. The next stop is the town of Ta'Qali, located nearby was once a British WWII outpost, but has been converted to a village for local handicrafts. You will be able to watch local artisans at work blowing elaborate glass art pieces, intricately assembling original silver filigree jewelry and many more. This is the perfect place to pick up treasures that will remind you of your Malta visit. You will then visit Mdina. Mdina is built on a plateau in the center of the island, the city's old Baroque buildings, cathedral and magnificent bastion walls dominate the rural skyline. Mdina, once the capital city of Malta has had many names including Melita (Roman Occupation), Medina (Arabic Occupation), Citta' Nobile (Knights of St. John) and Citta Vecchia (after Valletta was built). Today is also referred as the Silent City since it inspires tranquility at any time of the day or night. The only way to really experience and enjoy this city is on foot, explore the quaint alleys, narrow streets, ancient buildings and magnificent far reaching views from the high bastion walls. Finally you will visit Valletta, Malta's Capital City and a World Heritage Site. Valletta contains buildings from the 16th century onwards, built during the rule of the Order of St. John of Jerusalem, also known as Knights Hospitaller. You will walk through the bustling streets and to Barracca Gardens for a breathtaking panorama of the Grand Harbour. Free time for lunch will be given in Valletta.