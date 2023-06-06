Overview

Several of Malta's most extraordinary historical sites lie in the less-visited southeast of the country, including its most breathtakingly located prehistoric temples (Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra), which date back more than 5000 years, and the Għar Dalam cave, full of fossilised remains of prehistoric animals. There's splendid coastal scenery, too, boat trips to visit grottoes, and fabulous swimming spots off the tourist trail. It's also the base of much of the country's heavy industry, which means tourism is less developed here, though many locals head to the south to eat out at the weekend. Many people visit the sometime fishing village of Marsaxlokk for its Sunday fish market, and to eat seafood at the small town's many restaurants, which front a harbour full of bobbing, colourful boats. The nearby coastal port of Marsaskala is also very popular as a dining destination, especially on weekends.