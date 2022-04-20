Opened in 2013, this glass-and-metal starfish-shaped building perches in a sublime position on the Qawra headland, with endless blue views. It's great fun…
Northern Malta
Sandy beaches, water sports, boat trips, birdwatching, horse-riding, and walks along the dramatic coastline – Malta's north is a prime location for holiday fun.
Buġibba and Qawra form Malta's largest resort area, and the area has the added attraction of the fabulous Malta National Aquarium on the beautifully landscaped Qawra promenade.
Beaches range from the wonderfully accessible Mellieħa Bay, a long stretch of white sand speckled by sunbeds, kiosks and water sports, to the more remote Għajn Tuffieħa Bay, less crowded because of its steeply stepped approach.
You can go off the beaten track at Selmun Bay, the wildest beach and a well-kept locals' secret, or roam to discover splendid views from the cliffs at Ras il-Qammieħ, Malta's westernmost point. It's also the heartland of Malta's farming community, and Merill Eco Tours' rural culinary adventures demonstrate the north is definitely not only about sun and sand.
Explore Northern Malta
Opened in 2013, this glass-and-metal starfish-shaped building perches in a sublime position on the Qawra headland, with endless blue views. It's great fun…
The area between Golden Bay and Anchor Bay was once earmarked for a golf course, but opposition from environmental groups led to the creation of National…
Steep-sided, pretty little Anchor Bay was named after the many Roman anchors that were found on the seabed by divers, some of which can be seen in the…
The warm, shallow waters and soft white sand of Mellieħa Bay are easily accessible (via bus or you can park on the road that backs the beach), safe for…
Għajn Tuffieħa Bay (ayn too-fee-ha, meaning 'Spring of the Apples') is even lovelier than neighbouring Golden Bay – no buildings overlook it, and it's…
The old fishing village of St Paul's Bay, now merged with Buġibba, has retained something of its traditional Maltese character and has a few historical…
Close to Mellieħa Bay is the Għadira Nature Reserve, managed by BirdLife Malta volunteers. This area of shallow, reedy ponds surrounded by scrub is an…
The chess-piece-like Red Tower was built in 1649 for Grand Master Lascaris, as part of the chain of signal towers that linked Valletta and Gozo; the view…
The newest of the nature reserves managed by Birdlife Malta is a haven for gulls and terns and migrating herons and egrets. Very occasionally, flamingos…
