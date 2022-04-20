Sandy beaches, water sports, boat trips, birdwatching, horse-riding, and walks along the dramatic coastline – Malta's north is a prime location for holiday fun.

Buġibba and Qawra form Malta's largest resort area, and the area has the added attraction of the fabulous Malta National Aquarium on the beautifully landscaped Qawra promenade.

Beaches range from the wonderfully accessible Mellieħa Bay, a long stretch of white sand speckled by sunbeds, kiosks and water sports, to the more remote Għajn Tuffieħa Bay, less crowded because of its steeply stepped approach.

You can go off the beaten track at Selmun Bay, the wildest beach and a well-kept locals' secret, or roam to discover splendid views from the cliffs at Ras il-Qammieħ, Malta's westernmost point. It's also the heartland of Malta's farming community, and Merill Eco Tours' rural culinary adventures demonstrate the north is definitely not only about sun and sand.