Perched on the crest of the hill to the south of Xagħra, the awe-inspiring megalithic Ġgantija Temples command soaring views over most of southern Gozo…
Gozo
For such a small island, Gozo packs in a wide variety of experiences and attractions. Travelling history fans shouldn't miss the megalithic temples at Ġgantija, and the recently restored Il-Kastell fortress towering above Gozo's compact capital of Victoria is one of Malta's finest sights. Mountain biking, kayaking and clifftop hiking are all opportunities for active visitors, while Gozo's food and wine scene focuses strongly on fresh local produce and briny-fresh seafood. While Malta can sometimes feel busy and crowded, sleepy and laid-back Gozo offers the perfect opportunity to breathe out and relax.
Explore Gozo
- ĠĠgantija Temples
Perched on the crest of the hill to the south of Xagħra, the awe-inspiring megalithic Ġgantija Temples command soaring views over most of southern Gozo…
- IIl-Kastell
While the walls surrounding Il-Kastell date from the 15th century, there have been fortifications atop this flat-topped hill since the Bronze Age: it…
- DDwejra Bay & Dwejra Point
The collapsed cavern of Dwejra Bay has been invaded by the sea, and is guarded by the brooding bulk of Fungus Rock. A path below Dwejra (Qawra) Tower…
- SSan Blas Bay
San Blas, a tiny, rock-strewn bay with some patches of coarse, rust-coloured sand, is backed by steep, terraced fields with prickly-pear hedges. There's…
- WWied il-Għasri
A 5km hike west along the coast from Marsalforn is the narrow, cliff-bound inlet of Wied il-Għasri. Here a staircase cut into the rock leads down to a…
- TTa' Mena
This winery near Xagħra en route from Victoria to Marsalforn sells good wine under the Marsamena and Ancient Gods labels, and has a well-stocked farm shop…
- SSalt Pans
Walk or drive west along the promenade, past the tiny sand beaches at Qbajjar Bay and the more scenic Xwieni Bay, until you reach a rocky shore. This wild…
- Cathedral of the Assumption
Built between 1697 and 1711 to replace a church destroyed by a 1693 earthquake (which was in southern Italy but caused damage as far Gozo), the cathedral…
- BBasilica of Ta'Pinu
The Basilica of Ta'Pinu, accessible via a short, scenic walk from Għarb, is an extraordinary sight – a huge, lone church on a Gozitan hillock, towering…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Gozo.
