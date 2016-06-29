Welcome to Gozo
Top experiences in Gozo
Recent articles
Gozo activities
Gozo Full-Day Quad Bike Tour
Start tour full-day quad tour with pickup from your hotel on Malta or the neighboring island of Gozo. After a transfer to the starting point and a safety briefing, snap on your helmet and hop aboard your own quad bike, which you can drive yourself or ride as a passenger. Your guide leads your group over rugged trails to Gozo's hidden charms, with plenty of photo ops along the way.Highlights include Qala Belvedere, the Simar Valley, Ramla Valley, Calypso Cave, Victoria, Marsalforn, and The Salt Pans. Ride through the Ghasri Valley to Dwejra Bay visiting the Inland Sea and Fungus Rock, the Quarries, Ta' Pinu Sanctuary, Kercem Heights, Xlendi Bay, and more.Your guide makes several stops so you have a break from driving, along with the opportunity for food tasting and shopping. The tour also includes a 3-course lunch of soup or pasta, fish, chicken or pork, accompanied by a soft drink, juice, water, tea or coffee with dessert.Afterwards, if you are residing in Malta, you will be able to enjoy a 20-minute powerboat ride to visit caves at the sister island of Comino on your way back to Malta (weather permitting). For residents in Gozo, transport will be provided back to your accommodation by means of a jeep.
Gozo Day Trip from Malta Including Ggantija Temples
Start the day with a pickup from your hotel in Malta (selected hotels only), then travel with your guide in an air-conditioned coach to the port. Step aboard a ferry for your trip to the neighboring island of Gozo, a verdant and unspoiled island that is often referred to as Malta’s little sister.Upon arrival in Gozo, journey south to Xagħra by coach. Hop off to see the UNESCO-listed Ġgantija Temples. Dating back to between 3600 BC and 3200 BC, these two megalithic monuments are among the oldest in the world, predating Stonehenge and the Egyptian pyramids.Take a look around the site and learn about the history of the temples, which many researchers believe were dedicated to the Great Earth Mother, a goddess of fertility. Marvel at the size of the giant limestone blocks, which would have been hoisted into places without the use of machinery. Next, follow your guide to Xlendi Bay, a scenic inlet surrounded by cliffs. Enjoy a relaxing stroll along the crystal water’s edge, then continue on to Victoria, Gozo’s laid-back capital.In between sightseeing, stop at a local restaurant for lunch and munch on light Mediterranean fare accompanied by a glass of wine. In Victoria, enter the historical citadel that sits imposingly on a hilltop and is enclosed with sturdy stone walls. Catch your return ferry to the main island in late afternoon. Your tour concludes with a drop-off back at the hotel.
Gozo Full-Day Jeep Tour
An exclusive organized full day Jeep Tour on the island of Gozo, the best possible way to discover the most beautiful hidden charms of Gozo and the opportunity of taking dramatic photographs of the breathtaking scenery plus all the highlights of Gozo such as:-Qala Belvedere-Simar Valley-Ramla Bay (swim stop)-Calypso Cave-Ggantija Temples (entrance fee not included)-Sanap Cliffs-Xlendi Bay-Kercem Heights-Gozo Crafts Centre - Free tasting of local products and sales of locally produced goods-Limestone Quarries-Inland Sea-Salt Pans-Marsalforn Bay-Victoria the Capital City-The Citadel
Gozo Tour with Train Ride to Cittadella with Hotel Pickup
During this tour you will visit The National Shrine of the Blessed Virgin of Ta' Pinu, a Roman Catholic basilica and national shrine located just outside village of Gharb. The basilica is located in the edge of a cliff in open countryside which allows visitors to enjoy beautiful views of the area. You will then visit the Inland Sea and Dwejra Bay. A visit to the Crafts Center is a must. There you will see stone works, marble, traditional food, local lace and many other items. This is the perfect place where you can buy a souvenir which will remind you of Gozo.Then visit Victoria, the capital of Gozo. The name given in honor of Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee, Victoria is more commonly referred to as Rabat by locals. A historic fortified city, you'll find a citadel at it's center, an old prison, and the Courts of Justice. After this visit, stop for lunch in a restaurant in Rabat.Finally, drive to Mgarr Port via Qala Belvedere to see some breathtaking scenery. Then make a short ferry crossing back to Malta and be dropped-off at your hotel.
City Sightseeing Gozo Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
The Purple and Blue Routes both begin in Mgarr (Stop 1); however customers can join the tour at any of the tour stops along the route. If you’d prefer to enjoy the sights from the open-top double-decker buses, then stay on the tour for the full loop, taking approximately 60 minutes to complete the Purple Route and 115 minutes to complete the Blue Route. Hop on as the tour takes you on an adventure through Gozo, a city famous for its UNESCO-listed Ggantija Temples, its beautiful beaches, and its many hiking spots. Along the Purple Line, be amazed by the Xewkija Village, one of the oldest villages in Gozo, as you also enjoy panoramic views from the bus’ open-top deck of the Rotunda of Xewkija, one of Gozo’s most important landmarks. Hop off at the tourist hotspot, Magro Food Village, to enjoy Gozo’s traditional culinary delights, or uncover the culture of the city at the Ta Dbiegi, unique for its colorful streets and old-style shops. Continue sightseeing along the Blue Route, and discover more attractions including Gozo’ biggest beach, the Ramla, where you can hop off and soak up the sunshine. If you’d like a bite to eat or to do some shopping, hop off at the Nadur.
Gozo and Ggantija Temples Full-Day Excursion from Malta
A visit to Gozo is a must! As soon as you arrive in Gozo you will notice that Gozo is a lot different than Malta. The three hilled island is greener and more picturesque. You will first visit Ggantija, a Neolithic megalithic temple. The Ggantija temples are the earliest of a series of megalithic temples in Malta. The Ggantija temples are older than the pyramids of Egypt. Their makers erected the two Ggantija temples during the Neolithic Age, which makes these temples more than 5,550 years old and the world's second oldest man-made religious structures, after Gobekli Tepe. You will then drive to Marsalforn where you will board the trackless train. During the 40 minute ride you pass by Marsalforn Bay, Qbajjar Bay, Xwejni Bay, you will also see the Salt Pans, the Salvatur Statue and more. This area is hardly visited by any tourists since no vehicles are allowed apart from the trackless train, so enjoy this unique experience! You will then visit the Crafts Centre where you will have the chance to taste some traditional Maltese food. Here you will also see stone works, marble, local lace and many other items. This is the perfect place where you can buy a souvenir which will remind you of Gozo. You'll then visit Inland Sea and Dwejra Bay before continuing to Gozo's Capital City, Victoria. Victoria is the name given in 1897 by the British government on the occasion of Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee, at the request of the Bishop of Malta, Mons. Sir Pietro Pace. In the heart of Victoria lies the Cittadella, formerly known as 'Il Castello', which has been the centre of activity of the island since possibly Neolithic times, but is known to be first fortified during the Bronze Age. It was later developed by the Phoenicians and continued into becoming a complex Acropolis by Roman times. Dinner will be served in a restaurant in Rabat. After a tour full of experiences you will have a short ferry crossing back to Malta and will be dropped off at your hotel.