'Game of Thrones' Filming Locations Tour in Malta
Begin your tour with a pickup from your Malta hotel, and then set off by air-conditioned vehicle with your guides: two actors who have appeared in Game of Thrones. As you travel, chat with them about the hit HBO drama and hear behind-the-scenes stories and insider gossip about your favorite characters.Travel to ‘The Three Villages’ to visit the Presidential Palace, and enjoy a stroll through the gardens of King's Landing, see the Tower of the Hand and visit the imposing fortress of Maegor's Holdfast.Later, enjoy a ride along winding country roads as you head to the Shadow Cliffs for breathtaking views from the site where the dragons where born in the Red Waste desert. Head further north to a hidden hamlet, which served as the village of Lhazar, before you continue to Malta’s former capital city of Mdina for lunch (own expense).With your appetite sated, resume your tour in the perfectly preserved medieval city. See highlights such as King’s Gate, Coppersmith’s Wynd Cobbler's Square, Tobho Mott's blacksmiths yard and the Baelish Brothel. From Mdina, continue to Rabat, to visit the monastery that was used as the royal residence of Red Keep.After a full day recounting the tales of Game of Thrones in Malta, finish your tour with a drop-off back at your hotel.
Mdina, Mosta Dome, Ta Qali Crafts Village Tour in Malta
Start your day with a pickup from your selected hotel and travel by air-conditioned coach to the central part of Malta, dominated by the medieval fortified city of Mdina, Malta’s former capital. The narrow, winding streets, dating back to medieval times, lead to the imposing bastions, commanding a magnificent panorama of the island. On the way there, discover different styles of architecture, including Siculo-Norman palaces and other baroque buildings of historical importance.Leaving Mdina through Greeks’ Gate, stop at the early Christian catacombs in Rabat before heading to the Dingli Cliffs. Enjoy a break in an authentic Maltese restaurant for a 3-course lunch with a glass of wine. Relax while eating and chatting with your guide, and then travel to the San Anton Botanical Gardens situated near the Presidential Palace, which you will be able to admire from outside. You'll also spend time at the crafts centre at Ta’ Qali. At the end of the tour, visit Mosta’s majestic dome, one of Europe’s largest. Walk around inside the church with your guide and learn about its architectural glory. Your full-day tour then finishes with a hotel drop-off.
Gozo Tour with Train Ride to Cittadella with Hotel Pickup
During this tour you will visit The National Shrine of the Blessed Virgin of Ta' Pinu, a Roman Catholic basilica and national shrine located just outside village of Gharb. The basilica is located in the edge of a cliff in open countryside which allows visitors to enjoy beautiful views of the area. You will then visit the Inland Sea and Dwejra Bay. A visit to the Crafts Center is a must. There you will see stone works, marble, traditional food, local lace and many other items. This is the perfect place where you can buy a souvenir which will remind you of Gozo.Then visit Victoria, the capital of Gozo. The name given in honor of Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee, Victoria is more commonly referred to as Rabat by locals. A historic fortified city, you'll find a citadel at it's center, an old prison, and the Courts of Justice. After this visit, stop for lunch in a restaurant in Rabat.Finally, drive to Mgarr Port via Qala Belvedere to see some breathtaking scenery. Then make a short ferry crossing back to Malta and be dropped-off at your hotel.
Gozo and Ggantija Temples Full-Day Excursion from Malta
A visit to Gozo is a must! As soon as you arrive in Gozo you will notice that Gozo is a lot different than Malta. The three hilled island is greener and more picturesque. You will first visit Ggantija, a Neolithic megalithic temple. The Ggantija temples are the earliest of a series of megalithic temples in Malta. The Ggantija temples are older than the pyramids of Egypt. Their makers erected the two Ggantija temples during the Neolithic Age, which makes these temples more than 5,550 years old and the world's second oldest man-made religious structures, after Gobekli Tepe. You will then drive to Marsalforn where you will board the trackless train. During the 40 minute ride you pass by Marsalforn Bay, Qbajjar Bay, Xwejni Bay, you will also see the Salt Pans, the Salvatur Statue and more. This area is hardly visited by any tourists since no vehicles are allowed apart from the trackless train, so enjoy this unique experience! You will then visit the Crafts Centre where you will have the chance to taste some traditional Maltese food. Here you will also see stone works, marble, local lace and many other items. This is the perfect place where you can buy a souvenir which will remind you of Gozo. You'll then visit Inland Sea and Dwejra Bay before continuing to Gozo's Capital City, Victoria. Victoria is the name given in 1897 by the British government on the occasion of Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee, at the request of the Bishop of Malta, Mons. Sir Pietro Pace. In the heart of Victoria lies the Cittadella, formerly known as 'Il Castello', which has been the centre of activity of the island since possibly Neolithic times, but is known to be first fortified during the Bronze Age. It was later developed by the Phoenicians and continued into becoming a complex Acropolis by Roman times. Dinner will be served in a restaurant in Rabat. After a tour full of experiences you will have a short ferry crossing back to Malta and will be dropped off at your hotel.
Private Highlights of Malta Full-Day Tour from Valletta
Start off your day in the stunning World UNESCO Heritage Site of Valletta and discover the city built by the knights for knights. Visit the charming traditional fishing village of Marsaxlokk in the South. Take a scenic 25 minute boat ride throughout the sea caves at Blue Grotto. If you thought Stonehenge or the Pyramids were old, wait until you check out the ancient temples at Hagar Qim - even Indiana Jones would be impressed!Stroll along the highest points of the island at the Dingli Cliffs. Have a pastizzi in Rabat. Followed by a walking tour throughout the medieval streets of the Silent City, Mdina. Your day isn't over yet! Take a walk at Golden Bay, the film location of Troy. Whether you liked the cartoon or movie, you will love the film location of Popeye at our next stop! Then we'll take a nice coastal drive back to your hotel or ship to complete the perfect Malta Loop. This tour includes transportation and a professional guide.
Best of Gozo and Comino Full-Day Cruise Tour
In the morning you will board on your vessel and leave Sliema Creek. You will cruise northbound towards Malta's sister island, Gozo also known as the island of Calypso where you will disembark. Once you arrive at Mġarr Harbor you will be greeted by your official representative who will drive you around this beautiful island. You will be driven through Xewkija, Xlendi, Rabat and the Citadel, Għarb (Ta' Pinu Basilica), as well as many other picturesque Gozitan villages. Whilst you will only driven through these villages, you will stop in a few of them for photos or to explore. After visiting this mythical island, you will proceed to Mġarr Harbor for your transfer to the Blue Lagoon. You will be informed which vessel to board following a one hour stop for swimming and / or sightseeing at the famous Blue Lagoon on Comino Island. This Blue Lagoon is famous for its turquoise, bluish-green crystal clear waters... truly Malta's paradise! You leave Comino and head towards Sliema once again via the north-east coast of Malta. On your way back, your cruise pasts Mellieħa, St. Paul's Islands, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, St. Andrews, St. Julians, the Sliema Promenade and finally around Tigne Point to enter Sliema Creek.