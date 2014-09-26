Welcome to Comino
Comino is only 2.5km by 1.5km. It's a nature reserve and bird sanctuary, and free of cars. A walk along the rough tracks affords some great views of northern Malta and of Gozo. It's impossible to get lost here.
The main part of the Comino Hotel is on San Niklaw Bay, and the Comino Hotel Bungalows are on Santa Marija Bay, 500m to the east. Triq Congreve, a rough track lined with oleander trees, runs from Santa Marija Bay south to St Mary's Tower. Side tracks lead to the Blue Lagoon and San Niklaw Bay.
The only buildings of note are the stark little Chapel of Our Lady's Return from Egypt, built in 1618, at Santa Marija Bay and the fortified St Mary's Tower, built by the Knights in the same year. It was once part of the chain of signal towers between Gozo and Mdina. It may have served as an isolation hospital at some point, and was definitely used to house livestock, but was restored in 2004 and is now open to the public. Climb the steps and enjoy the views.
Gozo Full-Day Quad Bike Tour
Start tour full-day quad tour with pickup from your hotel on Malta or the neighboring island of Gozo. After a transfer to the starting point and a safety briefing, snap on your helmet and hop aboard your own quad bike, which you can drive yourself or ride as a passenger. Your guide leads your group over rugged trails to Gozo's hidden charms, with plenty of photo ops along the way.Highlights include Qala Belvedere, the Simar Valley, Ramla Valley, Calypso Cave, Victoria, Marsalforn, and The Salt Pans. Ride through the Ghasri Valley to Dwejra Bay visiting the Inland Sea and Fungus Rock, the Quarries, Ta' Pinu Sanctuary, Kercem Heights, Xlendi Bay, and more.Your guide makes several stops so you have a break from driving, along with the opportunity for food tasting and shopping. The tour also includes a 3-course lunch of soup or pasta, fish, chicken or pork, accompanied by a soft drink, juice, water, tea or coffee with dessert.Afterwards, if you are residing in Malta, you will be able to enjoy a 20-minute powerboat ride to visit caves at the sister island of Comino on your way back to Malta (weather permitting). For residents in Gozo, transport will be provided back to your accommodation by means of a jeep.
Comino Blue Lagoon Full Day Cruise Tour
You will cruise past Sliema, St. Julians, the Casino, St.Andrews, Salina Bay, St. Paul's Bay and the island where St. Paul was shipwrecked in 60 A.D., Mellieħa Bay and Comino's famous Blue Lagoon. Optional boat rides visiting the caves of Comino are organised. These tickets are sold on board your vessel on your way to Comino Island.The rest of the day is spent at one's own leisure sun bathing or swimming off the boat or going ashore to the small white sandy beach. A cold buffet spread, including wine is served by your cruise stewards.You will leave Comino, cruising the same way back to Sliema, arriving at approximately 4.30 pm (winter) and 5.30 pm (summer).
Round Malta Cruise Full Day Tour
Impressive panoramas, a gentle breeze and transparent cyan waters is what you shall be treated to on our Round Malta Cruise. Enjoy this memorable full day trip. Depart from Sliema Ferries at 10:15am and cruise close to shore catching glimpses of the impressive cliffs and other spectacular views of Malta's natural beauty. Then, head towards the famous St. Maria Bay in Comino where our yacht will berth 'stern to' in order to allow you easy access to the island. Here you can spend time exploring the island or swimming in the tranquil clear waters. Later, continue your cruise and anchor in a secluded bay where you can choose to take a refreshing dip, snorkel around the rugged coastline or simply lay back and relax and take in the sun from the spacious decks. Return to Sliema around 6pm. During this cruise there will be stops in 2 bays where you will have time to take a refreshing dip, snorkel around, relax and take in the sun from our spacious decks. Lunch is also included. The boat will have full use of facilities on board such as bar (serving snacks and beverages at reasonable prices), fresh water showers, snorkels and masks (small charge applies), toilet and air-conditioned area. You will be back to Sliema around 1815 hrs.
Comino Blue Lagoon Tour by Powerboat
Your tour includes a 4 hour stop for swimming, snorkeling and a visit to the beautiful Crystal Lagoon. You will also get a Comino cave tour. The power boats used for this tour are 33 feet long with twin yamaha 300hp engines and hold over 20 people. Constructed by the famous Chaudron boat company, a company established in Malta in 1988 which today is the undisputed top boat-building company in Malta. Chaudron started competing in the PowerBoat P1 championship in 2004 with the debut race in home seas. Chaudron were allowed to compete after being given a wildcard and after the experience the team planned on entering the SuperSport championship with the main aim of securing the world title – an ambition achieved in 2007 and 2008.In this tour you will experience the power of these boats while enjoying the beauty of Comino and the Lagoon.
Gozo Ta' Cenc Cliffs Segway Tour
The tutorial takes place at the meeting point, in the limits of Sannat. As soon as you familiarise yourself with driving the segway, you immediately head to the beautiful graveled road overlooking Gozo's central villages, including Xewkija's Rotunda church, Ta’ Gordan lighthouse and Marsalforn's 'Salvatur’ amongst your views. As you continue gliding on your segways, you will start to see the islands of Comino and Malta, the two other islands in the Maltese archipelago right in front of you. There will be plenty of opportunities to take postcard photos during this short and sweet tour. Kantra Bay and nearby Mgarr ix-Xini were recently home to Hollywood heart-throbs Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie during the filming of their latest blockbuster 'By the Sea'! Note: there is also the possibility of visiting the archaeological remains known as the Dolmens, dating back more than 2500 BC and the nearby breathtaking Ta’ Cenc cliffs. If you would like to avail yourself of this option, kindly notify it at the time of booking, so more time can be allowed for your tour. Please note that an extra 30 minutes will be allowed for this detour, costing an additional Euro 5 p.p. Highly recommended!
Gozo Sightseeing Segway Tour with Lunch
You have an option to choose either morning, or afternoon departure for this journey. Once decided, depart form Mgarr ferry terminal and head up to the scenic Belvedere Qala, that overlooks the harbor and Gozo channel with sister islands of Maltese Archipelago - Malta and Comino on the back. Qala is one of the most beautiful villages in Gozo. Your next destination is Nadur, one of Gozo's famous three hills and home to three of the most popular bays on the island - Dahlet Qorrot, San Blas and Ramla il-Hamra. Nadur is also the place to go to if you're looking for an authentic traditional culinary experience of the iconic wood stove bakeries. Here you will stop for a mouthwatering 'ftira' and some refreshing tea before heading to one of the best hidden secrets of the island - Calypso Cave.While observing lush green valleys beneath, continue down the hill to Ramla il-Hamra Bay, which literally translates as "Red Golden Sand". This is the largest bay on the island with red sandy dunes and shallow, crystal clear water. Congratulations on passing across the entire island! After a short break, hop back on your Segways and head deep into the remote valley between the steep hills of Nadur and Xaghra, where you will stop to handpick some wild seasonal pears or pomegranates. Most of the locally grown fruits come from this valley's orchards.Later, pass through the oldest village in Gozo, Xewkija. The Church of Saint John the Baptist, commonly known as the Rotunda of Xewkija is the biggest on Maltese islands and dominates the whole village. The dome is the world’s third highest unsupported dome. The interior is decorated with fine sculpture and modern paintings. The floor is of polished Carrara marble. The silhouette of the imposing church with the sun setting behind it towards the west will create a fantastic photo opportunity. Upon commencing your way back to the harbor, pass through the outskirts of Mgarr ix-Xini valley, which recently became famous for being the set for Hollywood blockbuster "By the Sea", starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. This area is also renowned for its rich historic sites including the Cart Ruts, dating back to the Roman times and Fort Chambray, built by the Knights of St John in the late 1700's.