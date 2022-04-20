Getty Images/Flickr RF

Comino

Comino (Kemmuna in Malti) is a small, barren chunk of limestone wedged smack-bang between Malta and Gozo. It was once reportedly the hideout of pirates and smugglers, and its remoteness saw it used as a place of isolation for cholera and plague victims in the early 19th century.

The almost empty island – there's just one hotel here – is a breathtakingly beautiful place, ringed by caves and sea cliffs. It's home to the Blue Lagoon, one of Malta's loveliest and most-visited natural attractions. In summer, hordes of day trippers descend from Malta and Gozo, but in spring, autumn and winter you'll have a better chance of enjoying the turquoise waters.

Comino is only 2.5km by 1.5km. It's a nature reserve and bird sanctuary, and free of cars. A walk along the rough tracks affords some great views of northern Malta and of Gozo. It's impossible to get lost here.

Explore Comino

  • Blue Lagoon

    Comino's biggest draw is the Blue Lagoon, a sheltered cove between the western end of the island and the uninhabited islet of Cominotto (Kemmunett in…

  • S

    St Mary's Tower

    St Mary’s Tower was built by the Knights in 1618. It was once part of the chain of signal towers between Gozo and Mdina, and was also used by the British…

