Resorts World Genting

It's referred to as a hill station, but Genting is consumed by a heavily developed entertainment complex. Don't expect mountain walks and stone cottages; instead the main draw is the glitzy 24-hour First World Casino, where you can lose track of the days playing blackjack, roulette and slot machines. There's also a clutch of restaurants and bars, high-street fashion outlets spangled across various malls, amusement parks, a cinema and family-oriented activities aplenty.

Expansion of Resorts World was continuing apace when we last visited, with construction work barely drowned out by the piped music. Whether or not the site is in the throes of busy development, there is a dizzying choice of places to eat and be entertained.

Noteworthy attractions include Video Games Park, with analogue and computer games (charge up an EZiCash card to play the games), and SnowWorld (RM38), where visitors wrap up warmly for photo ops in a fake 'European' village set to -7°C.