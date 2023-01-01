Be prepared to get very wet on the exhilarating 1½-hour hike to Chiling Waterfalls, a 20m-tall, triple cascade. Register at the cabin by the small bridge (RM1) before you cross. The route is clearly marked, but we strongly recommend going with a group or guide: you have to cross the river five times and there is a risk of flash flooding.

The falls are part of Santuari Ikan Sungai Chiling (Chiling River Fish Reserve). Look for the trailhead 13km east of Kuala Kubu Bharu on Federal Rte 55, just a short distance past the Selangor Dam.