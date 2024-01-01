About 4km northwest of the town centre, along Jln Air Terjun, is Jeriau Waterfall, where you can swim. It’s a 20-minute climb from the road to reach the falls.
Jeriau Waterfall
Malaysia
22.08 MILES
Between the golf course and Resorts World, on a forested cliff, stands a temple that's both awe-inspiring and blood-curdling. Chin Swee was completed in…
9.16 MILES
Be prepared to get very wet on the exhilarating 1½-hour hike to Chiling Waterfalls, a 20m-tall, triple cascade. Register at the cabin by the small bridge …
21.37 MILES
It's referred to as a hill station, but Genting is consumed by a heavily developed entertainment complex. Don't expect mountain walks and stone cottages;…
29.56 MILES
Life, death and daily rituals of Peninsular Malaysia's indigenous peoples, the Orang Asli, are well explained at this museum in Gombak, half an hour by…
1.85 MILES
For an overview of the birding scene, visit the Bird Interpretive Centre on the 2nd floor of the golf-course clubhouse, across the village square. Hours…
11.43 MILES
This modern Chinese temple, dedicated to the Buddhist goddess of compassion Guanyin, is fronted by a fabulous ornamental gateway topped with dragons. On…
