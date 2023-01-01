Chin Swee Caves Temple

Between the golf course and Resorts World, on a forested cliff, stands a temple that's both awe-inspiring and blood-curdling. Chin Swee was completed in 1994, the brainchild of Resorts World founder Tan Sri Lim Goh. A nine-storey pagoda and monumental lotus-seated Buddha impress, but it's the Journey to Enlightenment pathway – 10 gory dioramas of punishments in hell – that will be seared into your brain. Don't bring the kids.

Drive or use the Awana SkyWay; there's a middle station allowing you to alight at the temple.