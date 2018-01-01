Welcome to Kisumu
Top experiences in Kisumu
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Kisumu activities
Nairobi Airport Transfers
Airport services between Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and city hotels and Nairobi hotels near Wilson airport and Jomo Kenyatta airport eg Parkside hotel, Hotel boulevard, Hilton hotel, Silversprings hotel, Fairviewhotel, Norfolk hotel, Grand regency hotel, hotel Intercontinental, 680, comfort inn, Mayfair, Safari park and Windsor golf club. We also conduct Transfers, drop offs and pick-ups between Nairobi tourists destinations and others such as Nakuru, Kisumu, Kakamega, Kericho, Eldoret, chogoria,Nyeri, Nanyuki, Mombassa, Namanga, Arusha, Moshi and Dar-es-salaam. You can choose to be dropped in either of the following vehicles. A high quality taxi service, professional, educated and courteous drivers, a fleet of modern vehicles, our professionalism insures that the safety and comfort of clients traveling to Nairobi airport, is our highest priority.
Nairobi Railway Museum Day Tour
Nairobi Railway Museum Day Tour covers the Railway Station and the Railway Museum, panoramic views of the modern city Centre, the colorful city market, Parliament buildings, Kenyatta International Conference Centre; the landmark of Nairobi (KICC) and The 7th Memorial Park Bomb-blast.Kenya Railway Museum, located off Uhuru Highway in the City Centre, represents the historical growth of Kenya through the construction of the railway line from Mombasa to Kisumu. The museum consists of the Main Gallery (collection of smaller items), the Museum Resource Centre (library and photographic section), the Auditorium, and an Outdoor Collection of Steam Engines build at the turn of the century. The carriages are full of historical photographs and relics from the time when railway construction workers first arrived in Nairobi. Two steam locomotives have been restored to working order and can be seen in the railway workshop near the museum. Also on display is the carriage used during the hunt for the man-eating lion of Tsavo. The lion waited until the hunters were asleep in the carriage before dragging them away. A visit to the Railway Museum is a fascinating encounter with the story of Nairobi’s humble beginnings.