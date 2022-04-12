Known as the land of the sirens, in honour of the mythical maiden-monsters who were said to live on Li Galli (a tiny archipelago off the peninsula’s southern coast), the area to the west of Sorrento is among the least developed and most beautiful in the country.

Tortuous roads wind their way through hills covered in olive trees and lemon groves, passing through sleepy villages and tiny fishing ports. There are magnificent views at every turn, the best from the high points overlooking Punta Campanella, the westernmost point of the Sorrento Peninsula. Offshore, Capri looks tantalisingly close.

More developed and less appealing than the coast west of Sorrento, the area to the east of town protects the district’s longest sandy beach, Spiaggia di Alimuri, at Meta, and the Roman villas at Castellammare di Stabia. From Castellammare you can catch a cable car to the top of Monte Faito (1092m).