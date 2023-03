Check out Rome’s dark side at this macabre museum of crime. Housed in a 19th-century prison, its gruesome collection includes torture devices, murder weapons, fake Picassos, and the red cloak of Massimo Titta, the Papal State's official executioner who carried out 516 executions between 1796 and 1865. At the time of research the museum was closed for restoration work – check its Facebook page for updates (www.facebook.com/museocriminologico).