Striking off west from Piazza Pasquino, Via del Governo Vecchio is an atmospheric cobbled lane full of boutiques, lively restaurants and vintage clothes shops. The street, once part of the papal processional route between the Basilica di San Giovanni in Laterano and St Peter's, acquired its name (Old Government St) in 1755 when the pontifical government relocated from Palazzo Nardini at No 39 (now sadly dilapidated) to Palazzo Madama.

The Renaissance architect Bramante is thought to have lived at No 123.