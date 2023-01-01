Basilica di San Giovanni Battista dei Fiorentini

The last resting place of Francesco Borromini and Carlo Maderno, this graceful 16th-century church was commissioned by Pope Leo X as a showcase for Florentine artistic talent. Jacopo Sansovino won a competition for its design, which was then executed by Antonio Sangallo the Younger and Giacomo della Porta. Carlo Maderno completed the elongated cupola in 1614, while the travertine facade was added by Alessandro Galilei in the mid-18th century.