Neora Valley National Park

This birding haven lies east of Lava, a town 30km east of Kalimpong, and its luxuriant forests are home to a few red pandas and leopard cats and countless species of woodpeckers, owls, pigeons, eagles, warblers and finches. Birding, jeep tours and walking are the main activities here. Entry permits are issued at the forest office in Lava, from which it's about a 10km, one-hour drive to the park entrance at Kolakham. You can hire jeeps with drivers in Lava (₹1600 per day).