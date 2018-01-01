Welcome to Jaisalmer, Jodhpur & Western Rajasthan
Top experiences in Jaisalmer, Jodhpur & Western Rajasthan
Jaisalmer, Jodhpur & Western Rajasthan activities
Camel Safari Day Tour in Jodhpur
You will be picked up at your hotel in Jodhpur, Jodhpur Airport, Railway Station or Bus Station at 1:30pm or 2pm and proceed to Osian by private car. You will first visit the most famous temples (no guide provided) - Sachiya Mata Temple and then head out for the camel safari in Thar Desert. The major attraction for tourists visiting Osian is the native experience of the Camel Safari, one of the most spectacular and unique ways to experience Rajasthan. Camels are the ships of the deserts, and will guide you through the vibrant desert. You will spend approximately 1-2 hours in the Thar Desert and then enjoy the mesmerizing sunset. After your tour, you will be returned to your hotel in Jodhpur, Jodhpur Airport, Railway Station or Bus Station.
Overnight stay in the Desert
Enjoy a complimentary hotel (or train station) pickup and transfer from your centrally located Cairns accommodations to the Desert. Departing from the city, you'll head to Kuldhara Village (ghost town) and the Cultural gypsy village to understand the life of the Desert. After exploring the Villages, you’ll head toward the great Thar Desert. Other sights during the Jeep include Desert national park and Barna village. With a guaranteed comfortable Camel safari, you can sit lean back and relax as you enjoy the incredible views of the desert. Your professional Camel guide will provide expert commentary as well the silent singing along the way. After the completion of your ride offer masala chai, indian chips and make the dinner open sky. around the camp fire they will entertain you with folk and local songs with music from plates and water bottles. we will accommodate you under the billion stars with cosy blankets and mattress to experience the real desert experience. next morning sunrise tea and breakfast and camel ride again and finish the camel safari at your hotel by jeep.
Jain Temple Full-Day Tour from Jodhpur to Udaipur
You will be picked up in the morning at by an English-speaking driver from Jodhpur Airport, Jodhpur Junction Railway Station, Bus Station, or your centrally located hotel in Jodhpur, and leave for Jain Temple in Ranakpur. It is believed that the Ranakpur temple was built in the 15th century under the direction of Seth Dharna Shah, who was a follower of Jainism and a businessman by profession. He constructed the temple with the help of Rana Kumbha, the king of Mewar, whose condition for help was that the temple be named after him. There are four entrances to reach the main chamber, where the idol of Adinath is placed. There are also five pillars in the temple, and each holds idols of various Tirthankaras. The biggest pillar, standing in the center of all others, holds an idol of Adinath. After visiting the beautiful Jain Temple, you will be take you to Udaipur, where you will be dropped off at your hotel or your preferred location.
Private Guided Tour Of Historical Jodhpur City
Be ready at your Jodhpur hotel at 9am, when your private vehicle will arrive to pick you up. Drive directly towards Mehrangarh Fort, considered the finest fort in Rajasthan, for the beginning of your guided tour. Learn about the history of the city, including the royal families and the traditions and culture of Jodhpur and Rajasthan throughout the centuries. Later, visit Jaswant Thada and Umaid Bhawan Palace – the latter is a former royal palace that has now been converted into a grand hotel.Leave the vehicle behind and take 30 minutes or so to walk in the city at your own pace, taking photographs and sampling the local cuisine, before being transferred back to your Jodhpur hotel at around 5pm.
Private Full-Day City Tour of Jaisalmer
At 9am, your guide will pick you up from your accommodation or the train station in Jaisalmer. You will head to explore the honey-colored Jaisalmer Fort that emerges from the flat, dry desert sands and enjoy a walk through the maze of narrow streets in the city with ornately decorated havelis in yellow sandstone. The Salim Singh-Ki-Haveli and Patwon-Ki-Haveli are some of the most beautiful mansions with stone carving and latticework of breathtaking intricacy. The visit is followed by Gadisar Lake. Jaisalmer has been described as an ‘open air museum,’ and to enter its narrow cobbled lanes is a step back into another era. You also visit the impressive havelis which were once built by wealthy Jain merchants. Decorated with rich-carvings, stone inlays, ornamental lattice, tracery works and some of them are still in excellent condition. You will then break for lunch that will be provided at a local restaurant. After lunch, you will be transferred to Sam Sand Dunes and en route visit the ancient Temple of Lodurwa, Amar Sagar and Mool Sagar Complex built in 1815AD. The complex also houses a summer palace where some beautiful paintings and pictures are displayed.In the evening, enjoy a camel safari to discover the various sights, sounds, ruins and temples in and around Jaisalmer in an authentic and leisurely fashion with entertainment provided by folk performers. After a memorable day, you will be transferred back to your accommodation or preferred train station in Jaisalmer.
Jodhpur Private Tour with Mehrangarh Fort and Jaswant Thada
9am – Pickup from Hotel / Airport / Railway Station Jodhpur and enjoy sightseeing tour including Mehrangarh fort, situated on a 150 m high hill & founded by Rao Jodha in 1459. Inside its boundaries there are several palaces known for their wonderful carvings and expansive courtyards. Seven gates have to be crossed to reach the fort. The gates still bear the marks of the various battles fought in the bygone era. 11am - Close to the fort complex, lies Jaswant Thada, this 19th century royal cenotaph built in white marble in commemoration of Maharaja Jaswant Singh II and three other cenotaphs stand nearby. Optional (Pay Directly) - We visit Umaid Bhawan Palace, Home of the erstwhile Jodhpur royal family and currently the world’s sixth-largest private residence in Jodhpur. A part of the palace houses a well-maintained museum, displaying an amazing array of items belonging to the Maharaja and the royal family - weapons, antiques & fascinating clocks, crockery and trophies. The property houses a family museum, as well as the resplendent Umaid Bhawan Palace and Set amidst 26 acres of lush gardens, with dancing peacocks and a subterranean Zodiac Pool. 1pm - Lunch will be provided at a local restaurant. 2pm - We visit the Clock Tower & Sadar Market, In the old city clock tower is a prominent land mark. But main attraction is the Sadar market. The market has kept alive the old haat bazaar culture. 3pm - Evening Shopping in Jodhpur is an excellent place to shop and you'll find an enticing variety of goods available there. Some of the most popular items are precious gemstones, silver jewelry, bangles, clothes, and textiles etc. 5pm - After Sightseeing, transfer to the Hotel / Airport / Railway Station in Jodhpur.