The enormous, multistorey Rani Sati Temple is notorious for commemorating an act of sati (self-immolation) by a merchant’s wife (after whom the temple is named) in 1595. It’s fronted by two courtyards, around which 300 rooms offer shelter to pilgrims. The main hall, in the far courtyard, is made of marble with elaborate silver repoussé work before the inner sanctum. There’s a tile-and mirror mosaic on the ceiling and a frieze on one wall depicts the story of Rani Sati.

The temple is a 10-minute walk north of the private bus stand. Turn left out of the bus stand, take the first left then keep asking for Rani Sati Mandir.