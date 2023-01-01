The Modi Havelis face each other and house some of Jhunjhunu’s best murals and woodcarving. The haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) on the eastern side has a painting of a woman in a blue sari sitting before a gramophone; a frieze depicts a train, alongside which soldiers race on horses. The spaces between the brackets above show the Krishna legends. The haveli on the western side has some comical pictures, featuring some remarkable facial expressions and moustaches.