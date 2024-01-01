To the south of Kana Pahar Hill is the Dargah of Kamaruddin Shah, a complex consisting of a madrasa (Islamic college), a mosque and a mehfilkhana (concert hall in which religious songs are sung). Fragments of paintings depicting floral motifs remain around the courtyard (although many have been covered with whitewash).
This 1802 haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) has been stunningly restored by French artist Nadine Le Prince and is one of the most…
20.16 MILES
To the southwest of Bala Qila Fort is a group of six havelis (traditional, ornately decorated residences), known as the Aath Havelis, erected around 1900…
18.42 MILES
This fort was built and frequently modified over 200 years, and features a blend of Rajput and Mughal art and architecture. Inside it combines a mix of…
21.75 MILES
The name of this glorious haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) means 'gold shop', due to the striking paintings, which use shimmering gold…
25.75 MILES
The imposing Ram Gopal Poddar Chhatri, to the south of the bus stand, was built in 1872. The main dome is surrounded by a series of smaller domes; on the…
15.84 MILES
The Murmuria Haveli dates back to the 1930s. From the sandy courtyard out front, you can get a good view of the southern external wall of the adjacent…
Badalgarh (originally called Fazalgarh after its constructor, Nawab Fazal Khan) is a mighty 16th-century fort, dating from the period of the nawabs …
The Modi Havelis face each other and house some of Jhunjhunu’s best murals and woodcarving. The haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) on the…
A couple of hundred metres west of Jorawargarh fort is the Bihariji Temple, which dates from approximately 1776 and is dedicated to Krishna. It has some…
This haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence), fronted by a vegetable market, is closed to the public. On the western wall of the first…
This imposing fort was constructed in the 18th century by the Rajput ruler Sardul Singh. It is now mostly in ruins with parts housing moribund government…
The Mertani Baori, to the north of Badalgarh fort, is Shekhawati’s most impressive step-well, named after the woman who commissioned it, Mertani, the…