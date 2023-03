The Mertani Baori, to the north of Badalgarh fort, is Shekhawati’s most impressive step-well, named after the woman who commissioned it, Mertani, the widow of Sardul Singh. Built in 1783, but since restored, it is about 30m deep, with sulphuric waters said to cure skin diseases. An English official reported in 1930, however, that the water here was so poisonous that anyone who drank it died a couple of hours later.