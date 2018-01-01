7-Day Journey from Desert to Pristine Lakes including Dinner with Former Royal Family

Day 1: Jodhpur - Bikaner Pickup is at your hotel in Jodhpur at 7am; then leave for Bikaner (approx. 4-hour drive). En-route visit the Karni Mata Temple, world-famous for the thousands of rats thronging the temple in the past, considered sacred in India. In Bikaner, check in to your boutique heritage hotel and enjoy your lunch there. In the late afternoon, visit Junagarh Fort known for its beautiful structures including Diwan-e-Khas, Chandra Mahal and Anup Mahal. Enjoy local cuisine for dinner and stay overnight at your hotel.Day 2: Bikaner - Jaisalmer In the early morning, visit the Gajner Palace, Lalgarh Palace, and head to Jaisalmer after lunch (approx. 5 hours). It lies in the Great Thar Desert of India and has exquisitely-carved havelis (merchants' mansions). Arrive by 6pm and check into your heritage hotel. Join the troupe performing folk dances and enjoy BBQ dinner. Stay overnight at your hotel.Day 3: Jaisalmer - Sam DunesAfter breakfast, visit the incredibly beautiful Golden Fort, an UNESCO World Heritage Site. Take a walk in the colorful bazaars and marvel at the Salim Singh-ki Haveli and Patwaon-Ki-Haveli. Enjoy lunch at your hotel then drive 40 km to the Sam Dunes and check in to your air-conditioned tent. Take a camel ride on the sand dunes while the sun sets over the desert. Enjoy dinner while listening to soulful desert songs performed by a local troupe.Day 4: Sam Dunes - Suncity (Jodhpur)Travel to the Suncity of Jodhpur and enjoy lunch while en-route. Check into a boutique heritage hotel. In the evening, visit the Mandore Gardens and Jaswant Thada. Experience a special dinner with a former royal family of Jodhpur Kingdom. Stay overnight at your hotel.Day 5: Suncity (Jodhpur) - UdaipurAfter breakfast, see the majestic Fort Maharangarh. See the amazing collection of armory, antiques, silverware and more in the museum. Visit the Umaid Bhawan Palace before lunch at your hotel. Then travel to India's most popular destination, Udaipur. While en-route visit the beautiful Jain Temples. Check in to your hotel overlooking a lake which is owned and operated by a former royal family. Enjoy dinner on the roof-top of a restaurant next to the lake and stay overnight at your hotel.Day 6: UdaipurIn the early morning, take a boat ride on the pristine Pichola Lake and visit the City Palace and Museum, the Garden-for-Maidens and walk through the colorful bazaars of the city. That evening, visit the Sajjangarh Fort. Enjoy dinner and stay overnight at your hotel.Day 7: UdaipurAfter breakfast take an excursion to Eklingji Temple (approx. 40 km from Udaipur) and the imposing Fort Kumbhalgarh. Have lunch at the Royal Kumbhalgarh Villas. After dinner, be dropped off at your hotel. Tour ends in Udaipur.