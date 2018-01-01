Welcome to Bikaner
Top experiences in Bikaner
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Bikaner activities
Exotic Rajasthan Tour A Sum of Desert and Lakes
Day 01:-Jaipur pick up - Jaipur Pick up from Jaipur Rly Stn. / Airport. Transfer to later visit Sisodiya Rani Temple, Laxmi Narayan Temple. Overnight Jaipur.Day 02:-Jaipur Morning visit Amber Fort with your guide till the main entrance of the fort. Visit Maharaja's City Palace, and the Observatory visit the Sheesh Mahal or the Hall of Victory glittering with mirrors. Return to hotel for the overnight stay.Day 03:-Jaipur - Bikaner Morning check out & drive to Bikaner. Check in and proceed for sightseeing tour of Bikaner, visit the Junagarh Fort. Visit the camel-breeding farm - the only one in Asia. Also visit the Karni Mata Temple (Rat Temple). Overnight at Bikaner hotelDay 04:-Bikaner - Jaisalmer Morning check out and proceed to Jaisalmer. In the late afternoon check in at hotel. Proceed to Sam for Ride. Stay Overnight at Jaisalmer. Note:- Tents are closed from March to September every year. Day 05:-Jaisalmer After breakfast check out from Tent (if stay was taken). Visit the 12th-century magnificent fort at Jaisalmer. Also visit Havelis of Salim Singh ki Haveli and Patwon ki Haveli and Gandhi Sagar Tank, followed by a visit to the Barabagh Hill. Return back to the hotel. Overnight stay.Day 06:-Jaisalmer – Jodhpur - Local Sightseeing After Breakfast drive to Jodhpur followed by check in at hotel. In Afternoon visit the Mehrangarh Fort, situated on a low sandstone hill. Within the fort, visit Moti Mahal and Phool Mahal. Also visit Jaswant Thada, an imposing marble cenotaph, built in memory of Maharaja Jaswant Singh II around 1899 and Umaid Public gardens. Return back to the hotel and overnight stay.Day 07:-Jodhpur - Udaipur After breakfast depart for Udaipur. Arrive at Udaipur and transfer to the hotel. Udaipur, 'the city of lakes' is admired for its fairy-tale palaces, lakes, temples, and gardens among many more. Overnight stay at Udaipur.Day 08:-Udaipur After breakfast witness City Palace which has several carved balconies, arches and decorated pillars, Zenana Mahal, Fateh Prakash, Durbar Hall and Shambhu Niwas. Also visit Jagdish temple, Sahelion-ki-Bari (queen's resort for the friends). Overnight stay.Day 09:-Udaipur/Jaipur Airport Drop Breakfast at hotel. Check out from hotel and drive back to Jaipur or can take the drop at Udaipur Airport for onward Journey.
Small-Group Tour: Golden Palaces and Bustling Bazaars in Bikaner
At 9:00AM get together at Gallops Restaurant, opposite Junagarh Fort in Bikaner, where you will meet your local guide and leave for an exceptional day around Bikaner. This beautiful desert city of Rajasthan houses some of India’s finest forts and havelis and is visited by travelers from across the globe. In the company of your guide, head to the stunning Junagarh Fort, known to the world for its exquisite architecture and style. The fort was built in 15th century and houses some of Rajasthan’s most beautiful palaces, such as Anup Mahal, Sujan Mahal, Gaj Mandir Mahal, Badal Mahal and Karan Mahal. Learn more about Daulat Pol, a distinctive gate conserving the hand prints of Rajput women who practiced Sati for the honor of their husbands killed in the war. Ask your guide about the ancient rituals and Rajput heritage. From here board a Tuk Tuk and proceed to visit the Jain Bhandasar Temple. Dedicated to Sumatinath, the fifth Jain Tirthankar, the temple is built of red sandstone and white marble imported from Jaisalmer city. Understand the significance of Jain temples and how rich merchants of Bikaner followed the religion with utmost faith and dedication. Proceed to the Lakshminath Temple, constructed during the reign of Rao Lunkaran, housing the statues of God Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Listen as your guide explains how the marvelous temple has received unwavering devotion of countless people through the last four and half centuries. Head to the bustling streets of Bikaner and stroll through its rich bazaars and take in the vibrant Rajput culture. Walk past the majestic red sandstone havelis and explore the royal legend of Bikaner. See the intricately carved Jharokhas on the outside and golden paintings and artifacts on the inside of the Havelis of Bikaner telling a royal tale of their own. Visit the Rampuria Haveli, amongst Bikaner’s most famed monuments, that has been converted into a heritage hotel. Have traditional Rajasthani lunch here and a wonderful day comes to a happy end. Tour will be concluded at Rampuria haveli in Bikaner.
7-Day Journey from Desert to Pristine Lakes including Dinner with Former Royal Family
Day 1: Jodhpur - Bikaner Pickup is at your hotel in Jodhpur at 7am; then leave for Bikaner (approx. 4-hour drive). En-route visit the Karni Mata Temple, world-famous for the thousands of rats thronging the temple in the past, considered sacred in India. In Bikaner, check in to your boutique heritage hotel and enjoy your lunch there. In the late afternoon, visit Junagarh Fort known for its beautiful structures including Diwan-e-Khas, Chandra Mahal and Anup Mahal. Enjoy local cuisine for dinner and stay overnight at your hotel.Day 2: Bikaner - Jaisalmer In the early morning, visit the Gajner Palace, Lalgarh Palace, and head to Jaisalmer after lunch (approx. 5 hours). It lies in the Great Thar Desert of India and has exquisitely-carved havelis (merchants' mansions). Arrive by 6pm and check into your heritage hotel. Join the troupe performing folk dances and enjoy BBQ dinner. Stay overnight at your hotel.Day 3: Jaisalmer - Sam DunesAfter breakfast, visit the incredibly beautiful Golden Fort, an UNESCO World Heritage Site. Take a walk in the colorful bazaars and marvel at the Salim Singh-ki Haveli and Patwaon-Ki-Haveli. Enjoy lunch at your hotel then drive 40 km to the Sam Dunes and check in to your air-conditioned tent. Take a camel ride on the sand dunes while the sun sets over the desert. Enjoy dinner while listening to soulful desert songs performed by a local troupe.Day 4: Sam Dunes - Suncity (Jodhpur)Travel to the Suncity of Jodhpur and enjoy lunch while en-route. Check into a boutique heritage hotel. In the evening, visit the Mandore Gardens and Jaswant Thada. Experience a special dinner with a former royal family of Jodhpur Kingdom. Stay overnight at your hotel.Day 5: Suncity (Jodhpur) - UdaipurAfter breakfast, see the majestic Fort Maharangarh. See the amazing collection of armory, antiques, silverware and more in the museum. Visit the Umaid Bhawan Palace before lunch at your hotel. Then travel to India's most popular destination, Udaipur. While en-route visit the beautiful Jain Temples. Check in to your hotel overlooking a lake which is owned and operated by a former royal family. Enjoy dinner on the roof-top of a restaurant next to the lake and stay overnight at your hotel.Day 6: UdaipurIn the early morning, take a boat ride on the pristine Pichola Lake and visit the City Palace and Museum, the Garden-for-Maidens and walk through the colorful bazaars of the city. That evening, visit the Sajjangarh Fort. Enjoy dinner and stay overnight at your hotel.Day 7: UdaipurAfter breakfast take an excursion to Eklingji Temple (approx. 40 km from Udaipur) and the imposing Fort Kumbhalgarh. Have lunch at the Royal Kumbhalgarh Villas. After dinner, be dropped off at your hotel. Tour ends in Udaipur.
Private Mandawa Tour from Jaipur to Bikaner
Your private vehicle and driver will report to your centrally located hotel in Jaipur at 9am and will start your journey towards Mandawa. After approximately 3 hours of driving, you will reach Mandawa, surrounded by a beautiful landscape.Take a walk in the market of Mandawa and capture some of the most beautiful photographs of the wall paintings and ancient mansions. It is a very old and beautiful city and each building has its own history. Enjoy your visit in Mandawa for about two hours and explore the secret gem of Rajasthan from up close. You can also choose to enjoy lunch (at your own cost) at one of the mansions.After lunch, you will continue your drive towards Bikaner, about a 3 hour drive. In Bikaner, you will be dropped off at your desired destination such as your hotel or accommodation. En route, you will also be seeing a lot of local animals like camels, grey cows, wild boar and deer. Please note: This tour does not return to Jaipur.
Rajasthan and Varanasi on a Shoestring
From the monuments of Delhi to the colourful cities of Rajasthan, experience three weeks of northern India's best. Marvel at Jaisalmer's mud fortress and Bikaner's unique temple before journeying into the desert for an overnight camel safari. Follow in the footsteps of pilgrims and make your way to the Ganges River at Varanasi. Your expert CEO will take care of the hassles so you're free to see the sights or just soak up the vibe – India is home to great food, fascinating culture, alluring sights, and friendly and inviting people. Discover the charms and mystery that make up this incredible country.
Mysteries of India
Be dazzled by India’s colorful interior on a 15-day adventure through its history and heritage. Explore the sprawling mansions and palaces of the imperial Mughal cities of Agra and New Delhi. Meet the elders of the traditional village of Chandelao. Peruse the markets of the old city of Bikaner alongside a local expert. Each day brings a new twist of the kaleidoscope – and a brighter understanding of this amazing country.