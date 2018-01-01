Welcome to Ajmer
6-Night Royal Rajasthan Retreat: Private Luxury Tour from Delhi
Day 1: Delhi - JaipurArrive at Delhi by flight in the morning. Your driver will pick you up and head straight to the Pink City - Jaipur, famous for its broad avenues, massive forts, magnificent palaces, exquisite temples and lush gardens. Check-in at hotel on arrival. Overnight stay at Jaipur.Hotel: Holiday Inn Jaipur/ Indana Palace JaipurDay 2: Jaipur (B & D)After breakfast, visit Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal, followed by a visit to local bazaars, which are famous for jewelry, food, clothing, handicrafts, local fashion accessories and more. In the afternoon visit Jal Mahal and the majestic red-stoned Amber Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Enjoy sunset from the top of the Nahargarh Fort, where you'll have a great bird’s eye view of Jaipur City. Later in the evening have dinner at the restaurant in Nahargarh Fort. Overnight stay at Jaipur.Hotel: Holiday Inn Jaipur/ Indana Palace JaipurDAY 3: Jaipur - Jodhpur (B & D)After breakfast head for Jodhpur, also known as the Sun City, featuring many palaces, forts and temples, set in the stark landscape of the Thar Desert. Check-in at the hotel on arrival. Set out for local sightseeing in the late afternoon. Visit the majestic Mehrangarh Fort, set on a sandstone hill built by Rao Jodha in 1459. Evening at your leisure. Dinner & overnight stay at hotel in Jodhpur.Hotel: Indana Palace Udaipur/ Treehouse Bijolai PalaceDay 4: Jodhpur - Udaipur (B)After breakfast head towards Udaipur, the “City of Lakes," a fusion of nature, and Rajasthani culture and architecture. The picturesque view of the city shouts the story of its past glory. Check-in at the hotel on arrival. Overnight stay in Udaipur.Hotel: Justa Rajputana Resort/ The Amargarh ResortDay 5: Udaipur (B)After breakfast head out for local sightseeing of Udaipur. Visit Fateh Sagar Lake and Bagore Ki Haveli – a palace located right on the waterfront of Lake Pichola at Gangori Ghat. Afterwards visit the Lake Palace Complex. Evening at your leisure. Overnight stay in Udaipur.Hotel: Justa Rajputana Resort/ The Amargarh ResortDAY 6: Udaipur - Pushkar (B & D)After breakfast, head towards Pushkar, a beautiful peaceful town and sacred place for Hindus, situated 14 km (8.7 mi) northwest of Ajmer. Check-in at hotel on arrival. Visit and hangout by the holy and spiritual Pushkar Lake in the evening. Overnight stay in Pushkar.Hotel: Aaram Baagh Pushkar/ Dera Masuda ResortDAY 7: Pushkar - Delhi (B)After breakfast check-out from the hotel and head back towards Delhi. The car will transfer you to Delhi Airport for your return journey.
After your guide picks up from your hotel it would be a 2 hours’ drive to Pushkar, one of the oldest cities of India in your private air conditioned vehicle. Located to northwest of Ajmer city, holy city of Pushkar is favored destination of thousands of tourists and devotees reaching Rajasthan state. According to lore, Lord Brahma (The Creator) dropped a lotus to the ground leading to the immediate creation of a lake. The city situated on the bank of this lake is believed to be known as Pushkar. Your first stop would be Brahma Temple; ancient structure dates to 2000 years old but current structure believed to be constructed in 14th century. It’s only a temple across the world that’s been dedicated to Lord Brahma, hence holds special place among Hindu devotees. The temple is made of marble and stone stabs. Your guide would lead you towards pious Brahma image, with four hands and four faces each oriented in a different direction. At noon time you would be availing lunch at a local Indian restaurant. Your next place of arrival would be Pushkar Lake, one that’s believed to be originated from lotus that fell on the earth. Your guide would tell you how it serves as a bathing spot during Karthik Poornima, a full-moon night where devotees dive in the lake to wash their sins. At evening you would also be able to see traditional Aarti that’s part of ceremony on the bank of Pushkar Lake. Your guide would be guiding you how it’s been performed and its religious significance. At the end of tour you would be dropped off back at your hotel.
Day 01 : Arrival at Jaipur On the day of Arrival at Jaipur airport, Our representative will meet you and later transfer to your pre-booked hotel for night stay. Later proceed to visit the City Palace in the afternoon, which is still the formal dwelling place of the royal family. Also visit Chandra Mahal, Shri Govind Deo Temple and the City Palace Museum that has the private collection of Jaipur Maharajas. You also visit Jantar Mantar, a stone observatory, which is the largest of Jai Singh's five remarkable observatories. Overnight at Hotel. Day 02 : At Jaipur Today morning after early breakfast at hotel, later proceed for Amber fort situated 11 kms far from Jaipur. En-route, visit the Hawa Mahal. Amber was the ancient capital of Kachawaha dynasty before Jai Singh founded Jaipur. Ride an elephant to reach the gates of the fort. In the afternoon take a walk through the colorful Bazaar of Jaipur and visit a factory to see the popular block printing work, which is a specialty of Jaipur. In the evening we move through the new city of Jaipur and visit Laxmi Narayan Mandir - a Hindu temple construct in white marble. Overnight at Hotel. Day 03 : Jaipur - Ajmer - Pushkar (145 Kms/02:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and later proceed to Pushkar, Pushkar is one of the very important pilgrimage place of Hindus, which is famed for having the only temple devoted to Lord Brahma in the entire world via en-route visit to famous Dargah Sharif at Ajmer on the way to Pushkar. Upon arrival at Pushkar check in your pre-booked hotel for night stay. Later proceed for sightseeing tour to Pushkar visit the popular Brahma Temple, Take a holy dip in the Pushkar Lake and visit its 52 bathing Ghats and more than 500 temples, each having its own legends of miraculous powers and powers of healing and displaying variety of architectural styles. Pushkar is also famous all over the world for its beautiful roses and rose essence and you can visit the Rose Garden too in the evening. Overnight at Hotel. Day 04 : Pushkar - Jaipur (145 Kms/02:30 Hrs) and Departure Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive back to Jaipur. Upon arrival at Jaipur our representative will meet you and later transfer to Jaipur airport / Railway station to board the flight / train to your home.
Hindu mythology revolves around the concept of trinity,Brahma-the God who gave birth,Vishnu-the sustainer and Shiva-the destroyer,while on your India tour you will come across scores of temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and Vishnu but there is only one dedicated to Lord Brahma i.e the God who gave birth to this world.On this tour we will start from your hotel in Jaipur driven in an ac luxury car you will drive to Pushkar a small city very near to Ajmer here nestled in the midst of a large lake is the Lord Brahma temple,your guide will tell you in detail about the Hindu mythology.So many stories will amuse you ,if interested you can partake in the religious sacraments. The Pushkar lake has nearly 52 ghats, Brahma temple, Savitri Temple, Rangnath Venugopal temple are same notable temples of this city. This city is also famous for its annual cattle fair held in November. You can also participate in same activities like hot air ballooning, camel safari etc. the ballooning is offered during the season time from September to March. This way you can spend full day in this excursion tour and at the end you are driven in the same cab back to Jaipur taking nearly 2 hours time .
Day 1: Arrival in JaipurUpon your arrival at Jaipur International Airport, you are transferred to your hotel for check-in and free time for the rest of the day.Day 2: Jaipur Tour (B)After breakfast, visit Amer Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that dates back to the late 1500s. In the afternoon, your guide takes you through the city to landmarks such as the City Palace, Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal (Palace of the Winds), and a local market. Have the evening to relax at your leisure. Day 3: Jaipur – Ajmer and Pushkar – Jaipur (B)Have breakfast then go sightseeing at historical sites in Ajmer and Pushkar. Visit the Ajmer-e-Sharif Dargah, Adhai-Din-Ka Jhonpra, and Ana Sagar Lake. Continue to Pushkar to visit some of the more than 400 temples in the holy city along with ghats and the sacred Pushkar Lake. Return to your hotel in Jaipur at the end of the day's touring. Day 4: Jaipur (B)After breakfast, your tour ends with transferred to Jaipur International Airport.
07.00 Hrs : Pickup from your hotel From Jaipur12.30 Hrs : Lunch (By Own) at a restaurant at Pushkar 13.00 Hrs : Pushkar Visit14.00 Hrs : Ajmer Visit20:00 Hrs : Dinner At Thikana Restro22.30 Hrs : Drop at your hotel or location at JaipurVisiting Places :- Brahma Temple - The only temple where Lord Brahma is worshipped, is one of the main attractions of Pushkar. The temple holds special importance for the followers of Hinduism. The temple houses a life-size four-armed idol of Lord Brahma—the creator—in the antralaya (vestibule). The temple is also characterised by its white marble floor and stairs. The walls of the temple are studded with silver coins. The coins are put by the devotees to mark the births or deaths of the loved ones of the devotees who came here to offer prayers. Pushkar Lake - Another major attraction of Pushkar is the picturesque lake that is of immense significance for the follower of Hinduism because of its legendary origins. According to legends, a lotus fell from the hand of Lord Brahma and dropped into this valley. A lake sprang up on the spot, which was subsequently dedicated to him. The entire lake is supposed to be surrounded by 500 temples, 52 palaces, and 52 ghats. The Dargah Sharif - The world-famous Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti is the most frequently-visited pilgrimage point in Ajmer. The complex houses numerous monuments; important attractions within the Dargah include two imposing gates called Buland Darwaza, the mausoleum where Moinuddin Chishti's tomb is placed. There is also a mosque and a huge cauldron where believers donate money, which is then used to feed the poor and needy.