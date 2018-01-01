Amazing Rajasthan

Day 01 : Arrival at Jaipur On the day of Arrival at Jaipur airport, Our representative will meet you and later transfer to your pre-booked hotel for night stay. Later proceed to visit the City Palace in the afternoon, which is still the formal dwelling place of the royal family. Also visit Chandra Mahal, Shri Govind Deo Temple and the City Palace Museum that has the private collection of Jaipur Maharajas. You also visit Jantar Mantar, a stone observatory, which is the largest of Jai Singh's five remarkable observatories. Overnight at Hotel. Day 02 : At Jaipur Today morning after early breakfast at hotel, later proceed for Amber fort situated 11 kms far from Jaipur. En-route, visit the Hawa Mahal. Amber was the ancient capital of Kachawaha dynasty before Jai Singh founded Jaipur. Ride an elephant to reach the gates of the fort. In the afternoon take a walk through the colorful Bazaar of Jaipur and visit a factory to see the popular block printing work, which is a specialty of Jaipur. In the evening we move through the new city of Jaipur and visit Laxmi Narayan Mandir - a Hindu temple construct in white marble. Overnight at Hotel. Day 03 : Jaipur - Ajmer - Pushkar (145 Kms/02:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and later proceed to Pushkar, Pushkar is one of the very important pilgrimage place of Hindus, which is famed for having the only temple devoted to Lord Brahma in the entire world via en-route visit to famous Dargah Sharif at Ajmer on the way to Pushkar. Upon arrival at Pushkar check in your pre-booked hotel for night stay. Later proceed for sightseeing tour to Pushkar visit the popular Brahma Temple, Take a holy dip in the Pushkar Lake and visit its 52 bathing Ghats and more than 500 temples, each having its own legends of miraculous powers and powers of healing and displaying variety of architectural styles. Pushkar is also famous all over the world for its beautiful roses and rose essence and you can visit the Rose Garden too in the evening. Overnight at Hotel. Day 04 : Pushkar - Jaipur (145 Kms/02:30 Hrs) and Departure Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive back to Jaipur. Upon arrival at Jaipur our representative will meet you and later transfer to Jaipur airport / Railway station to board the flight / train to your home.