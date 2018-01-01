6-Day Private Tour: Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary and Backwater Houseboat Cruise in Kerala

Day 1: KochiUpon arrival to Kerala, our representative will greet you at the Cochin International Airport, Ernakulam Junction railway station in Kochi, or your hotel in Kochi. You will be taken your hotel first for check-in. Kochi is one of few places in India that has managed to preserve the remnants of its colonial past with utmost care. The Chinese fishing nets, St. Francis Church, Santa Cruz Basilica, Jewish Synagogue and the Mattancherry Palace are just some of the things you'll see. In the evening, you will get an opportunity to witness the icon of Kerala’s culture – a Kathakali dance performance. Overnight stay in hotel. Day 2: Kochi - Munnar The day starts with breakfast at the hotel. With all its colorful landscape, breathtaking sights and mesmerizing view, Munnar is certainly a great destination to visit in God’s own country. The journey to Munnar is beautiful as the road stretches along the waterfalls. Upon arrival, you will check in to the hotel with your own personal time in the evening.Day 3: MunnarAfter breakfast at your hotel, you will start exploring Munnar by visiting the Eravikulam National Park, which is a famous habitat of the rare mountain goats called the Nilgiri Tahr. You will also visit Mattupetty Dam and Echo Point where you can see the lustrous green carpet of the tea garden. At the end of the day, you will return to the hotel for overnight rest.Day 4: Munnar - ThekaddyAfter breakfast, we will drive to Thekaddy. The most exciting part of this tour is a visit to the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary. The special animals in this region include wild elephants, nilgiri langur monkeys, sambar deer, wild bison, and colorful birds. One of the main attractions is an optional boat ride at your own expense. Overnight stay at hotel or resort.Day 5: Thekaddy - Houseboat in KumarakomAfter breakfast, the day is dedicated to exploring the magical backwater of Kerala. We will take you on board a beautiful houseboat to glide over the enchanting backwaters of Kerala. The night will be spent in the comforts of the houseboat itself and all meals are included during your stay on the houseboat.Day 6: Houseboat in Kumarakom - KochiBreakfast at houseboat in the morning and check out. We will take you back to Cochin International Airport, Ernakulam Junction railway station in Kochi, or your hotel in Kochi.