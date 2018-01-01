Welcome to Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary
Kumily is the closest town and home to a growing strip of hotels, homestays, spice shops, chocolate shops and Kashmiri emporiums. Thekkady, 4km from Kumily, is the sanctuary centre with the KTDC hotels and boat jetty. Confusingly, when people refer to the sanctuary they tend to use Thekkady, Kumily and Periyar interchangeably.
Top experiences in Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary
Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary activities
6-Day Private Tour: Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary and Backwater Houseboat Cruise in Kerala
Day 1: KochiUpon arrival to Kerala, our representative will greet you at the Cochin International Airport, Ernakulam Junction railway station in Kochi, or your hotel in Kochi. You will be taken your hotel first for check-in. Kochi is one of few places in India that has managed to preserve the remnants of its colonial past with utmost care. The Chinese fishing nets, St. Francis Church, Santa Cruz Basilica, Jewish Synagogue and the Mattancherry Palace are just some of the things you'll see. In the evening, you will get an opportunity to witness the icon of Kerala’s culture – a Kathakali dance performance. Overnight stay in hotel. Day 2: Kochi - Munnar The day starts with breakfast at the hotel. With all its colorful landscape, breathtaking sights and mesmerizing view, Munnar is certainly a great destination to visit in God’s own country. The journey to Munnar is beautiful as the road stretches along the waterfalls. Upon arrival, you will check in to the hotel with your own personal time in the evening.Day 3: MunnarAfter breakfast at your hotel, you will start exploring Munnar by visiting the Eravikulam National Park, which is a famous habitat of the rare mountain goats called the Nilgiri Tahr. You will also visit Mattupetty Dam and Echo Point where you can see the lustrous green carpet of the tea garden. At the end of the day, you will return to the hotel for overnight rest.Day 4: Munnar - ThekaddyAfter breakfast, we will drive to Thekaddy. The most exciting part of this tour is a visit to the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary. The special animals in this region include wild elephants, nilgiri langur monkeys, sambar deer, wild bison, and colorful birds. One of the main attractions is an optional boat ride at your own expense. Overnight stay at hotel or resort.Day 5: Thekaddy - Houseboat in KumarakomAfter breakfast, the day is dedicated to exploring the magical backwater of Kerala. We will take you on board a beautiful houseboat to glide over the enchanting backwaters of Kerala. The night will be spent in the comforts of the houseboat itself and all meals are included during your stay on the houseboat.Day 6: Houseboat in Kumarakom - KochiBreakfast at houseboat in the morning and check out. We will take you back to Cochin International Airport, Ernakulam Junction railway station in Kochi, or your hotel in Kochi.
Best of Kerala Tour
Day 1 : Arrival At Cochin Arrival at Cochin airport, our representative will assist you at airport and later transfer to your hotel. Stay at Hotel. Day 2 : At Cochin After breakfast at hotel, later proceed for sightseeing tour of Cochin visit Fort Cochin, St.Frances Church, Jewish Synagogue, Mattancherry "Dutch" Palace and Chinese fishing market. Evening enjoy the kathakali dance show, one of India's most famous classical dances with lavish costumes, exotic makeup & masks intensify the beauty of the dancers, intricate moments. Stay at Hotel. Day 3 : Cochin - Munnar After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel, later drive to Munnar “Scenic hills of Kerala” en-route enjoy the scenic beauty & the marvelous waterfalls of Kerala, with high mountains and the low flying clouds passing. Upon arrival at Munnar check in your hotel. Later drive to Munnar visit to Mattupetty, Pothamedu, Devikulam, Pallivasal, Attukal, Nyayamakad, Chithirapuram, Rajamala and Eravikulam National Park. Stay at Hotel. Day 4 : Munnar - Periyar After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary is one of biggest wildlife sanctuaries in India's which covers 777 Sq. Km (300 Sq. miles) for a Tiger Reserve. Upon arrival at Periyar check in your hotel. Later proceed for cardamom plantation areas. Stay at Hotel. Day 5 : At Periyar After breakfast at hotel, later drive for day tour of Periyar enjoy Bamboo Rafting & Border Hiking are a unique program available in Periyar, elephant safari at Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kumily, Mangala and Devi Temple. Stay at Hotel. Day 6 : Periyar - Alleppey After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive for backwater to enjoy the houseboat journey for day and night. Upon arrival at Alleppey check in your houseboat. Later proceed for backwaters & lagoons on Alappuzha, later lunch at houseboat. Enjoy the evening with dinner at houseboat. Stay at Houseboat. Day 7 : Alleppey - Kumarakom After breakfast at hotel, later check out from houseboat and drive to Kumarakom “Town of Backwaters”. Upon arrival at Kumarakom check in your hotel. Later proceed for Kumarakom tour visit Vembanad Lake, Aruvikkuzhi Waterfalls, Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary, Kumarakom Beach, Kumarakom Backwaters, Bay Island Driftwood Museum, Pathiramanal Island, Juma Masjid and Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple. Stay at Hotel. Day 8 : Kumarakom - Cochin and Departure Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Cochin airport to board the flight to your home.
Amazing Kerala Trip
Day 1 : Arrival At Cochin - Munnar (130 Kms / 4 Hrs)On the day of arrival at Cochin airport, our Holidays At representative will assist you at airport and later drive to Munnar “Scenic hills of Kerala” and en-route enjoy the scenic beauty & the marvelous waterfalls of Kerala, with high mountains and the low flying clouds passing by. Upon arrival at Munnar check in your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities.Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : At MunnarToday morning after breakfast at hotel, later visit to Mattupetty, Pothamedu, Devikulam, Pallivasal, Attukal, Nyayamakad, Chithirapuram, Rajamala and Eravikulam National Park. Evening enjoy the walk at Tea Estate or free for own activities.Overnight at Hotel.Day 3 : Munnar - Periyar (98 Kms / 3:30 Hrs)Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Periyar. Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary is one of biggest wildlife sanctuaries in India's which covers 777 Sq. Km (300 Sq. miles) for a Tiger Reserve. Upon arrival at Periyar check in your hotel for night stay. Later proceed for short trip to Periyar visit Bamboo Rafting & Border Hiking.Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Periyar - Kumarakom (113 Kms / 3 Hrs)Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from houseboat and drive to Kumarakom “Town of Backwaters”. Upon arrival at Kumarakom check in your hotel for night stay. Later proceed for Kumarakom sightseeing tour visit Vembanad Lake, Aruvikkuzhi Waterfalls, Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary, Kumarakom Beach, Kumarakom Backwaters, Bay Island Driftwood Museum, Pathiramanal Island, Juma Masjid and Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel.Day 5 : Kumarakom - Alleppey (32 Kms / 1 Hrs)Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and proceed for backwater to enjoy the houseboat journey for day and night. Upon arrival at Alleppey check in your houseboat for night stay. Later proceed for backwaters & lagoons on Alappuzha, later lunch at houseboat. Enjoy the evening with dinner at houseboat and rest of the day and night at houseboat.Overnight at Houseboat. Day 6 : Alleppey - Cochin (60 Kms / 1:30 Hrs) and DepartureToday morning after breakfast at houseboat, later check out from houseboat and drive to Cochin airport to board the flight to your home.
Serene Kerala
Day 1 : Arrival At CochinOn the day of arrival at Cochin airport, our Holidays At representative will assist you at airport and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. After relax at hotel, later proceed for half day guided tour at Cochin visit Fort Kochi, Marine Drive, Hill Palace, St.Francis Church, Dutch Palace, Pareekshith Thampuran Museum, Pallipuram Fort, Santa Cruz Basilica, Bolgatty Island, Indo Portuguese Museum. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities.Overnight at Hotel.Day 2 : Cochin - Munnar (130 Kms / 4 Hrs)Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Munnar “Scenic hills of Kerala” and en-route enjoy the scenic beauty & the marvelous waterfalls of Kerala, with high mountains and the low flying clouds passing by. Upon arrival at Munnar check in your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities.Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : At MunnarToday morning after breakfast at hotel, later visit to Mattupetty, Pothamedu, Devikulam, Pallivasal, Attukal, Nyayamakad, Chithirapuram, Rajamala and Eravikulam National Park. Evening enjoy the walk at Tea Estate or free for own activities.Overnight at Hotel.Day 4 : Munnar - Periyar (98 Kms / 3:30 Hrs)Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Periyar. Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary is one of biggest wildlife sanctuaries in India's which covers 777 Sq. Km (300 Sq. miles) for a Tiger Reserve. Upon arrival at Periyar check in your hotel for night stay. Later proceed for short trip to Periyar visit Bamboo Rafting & Border Hiking.Overnight at Hotel.Day 5 : Periyar - Alleppey (128 Kms / 3:30 Hrs)Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and proceed for backwater to enjoy the houseboat journey for day and night. Upon arrival at Alleppey check in your houseboat for night stay. Later proceed for backwaters & lagoons on Alappuzha, later lunch at houseboat. Enjoy the evening with dinner at houseboat and rest of the day and night at houseboat.Overnight at Houseboat.Day 6 : Alleppey - Cochin (60 Kms / 1:30 Hrs) and DepartureToday morning after breakfast at houseboat, later check out from houseboat and drive to Cochin airport to board the flight to your home.
Golden Triangle with Wildlife of Kerala
Day 1 New DelhiArrival at New Delhi airport, our representative will assist you to transfer for your hotelStay at HotelDay 2 New DelhiToday enjoy full day guided tour to Delhi, visit Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, Humayun’s Tomb, Lotus Temple and Qutub Minar. After lunch, later proceed for Old Delhi tour visit Raj Ghat, Jama Masjid and Red Fort also take a rickshaw ride at Chandni ChowkStay at HotelDay 3 New Delhi - AgraAfter breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Agra “City of Love”. Upon arrival Agra check in your hotel. later proceed for half day guided city tour of Agra, visit Agra Fort, Itmad-ud-Daulah's Tomb, Akbar's Tomb, Jama Masjid, Moti Masjid, Octagonal Tower, Jahangir's Palace, Chini ka Rauza and Sikandra Fort. Evening enjoy the light and sound show in AgraStay at HotelDay 4 Agra - Fatehpur Sikri - JaipurEarly morning before breakfast Sunrise visit the Taj Mahal and Mehtab Bagh. After finish your guided tour to Taj Mahal, later back to your hotel. After breakfast and check out later drive to Jaipur via en-route visit to Fatehpur sikri, the oldest deserted town built by Mughal Kingdom in 1571 in honor of Saint Salim Chisti also visit Diwane e Khas, Punch Mahal, the Tomb of Salim Chisti, and the Buland Darwaza, one of the tallest gateways in the world. After finish your sightseeing tour at Fatehpur Sikri, later drive to Jaipur.Stay at HotelDay 5 JaipurAfter breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day guided tour of Jaipur, visit Amber Fort with elephant ride, Nahargarh Fort, Jaigarh Fort, Jal Mahal, Hawa Mahal, City Palace, Jantar Mantar, Birla Temple, Central Museum. After finish your sightseeing tour to Jaipur later drive back to your hotelStay at HotelDay 6 Jaipur - Cochin/By FlightAfter breakfast and check out from hotel later transfer to Airport for Cochin flight. Upon arrival at Cochin airport our representative will assist you to transfer your hotel. Later proceed for half day guided tour visit Fort Kochi, Marine Drive, Hill Palace, St.Francis Church, Dutch Palace, Pareekshith Thampuran Museum, Pallipuram Fort, Santa Cruz Basilica, Bolgatty Island, Indo Portuguese MuseumStay at HotelDay 7 Cochin - PeriyarAfter breakfast and check out later drive to Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary is one of biggest wildlife sanctuaries in India's.Stay at HotelDay 8 PeriyarToday enjoy full day sightseeing tour of Periyar enjoy Bamboo Rafting & Border Hiking, elephant safari at Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kumily, Mangala and Devi TempleStay at HotelDay 9 Periyar - Cochin & DepartureDrive to Cochin airport and board the flight to your home
Experience Kerala
Day 1 : Arrival At Trivandrum - Kovalam On the day of arrival at Trivandrum airport, our representative will assist you at airport and later drive to Kovalam. Upon arrival at Kovalam check in your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : At Kovalam After breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day tour at Kovalam visit Vizhinjam Marine Aquerium, Halcyon Castle, Analothbhave Mathe Church, Fishing Harbour, Vizhinjam Village, Samudra Beach, Rock Cut Cave, Chowara & Poovar. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Kovalam - Kollam After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Kollam. Upon arrival at Kollam check in your hotel for night stay. Later enjoy the beauty of Kollam backwaters at Ashtamudi Lake, visit a typical coir village, Houseboat manufacturing center, Cashew Factory and temple without deity. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Kollam - Alleppey After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and proceed for backwater to enjoy the houseboat journey for day and night. Upon arrival at Alleppey check in your houseboat for night stay. Later proceed for backwaters & lagoons on Alappuzha, later lunch at houseboat. Enjoy the evening with dinner at houseboat and rest of the day and night at houseboat. Overnight at Houseboat. Day 5 : Alleppey - Periyar After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Periyar. Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary is one of biggest wildlife sanctuaries in India's which covers 777 Sq. Km (300 Sq. miles) for a Tiger Reserve. Upon arrival at Periyar check in your hotel. Overnight at Hotel. Day 6 : At Periyar After breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day sightseeing tour of Periyar visit Bamboo Rafting & Border Hiking are a unique program available in Periyar, elephant safari at Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kumily, Mangala and Devi Temple. Overnight at Hotel. Day 7 : Periyar - Cochin After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Cochin. Upon arrival at Cochin check in your hotel for night stay. After relax at hotel, later proceed for half day guided tour at Cochin, visit Fort Kochi, Marine Drive, Hill Palace, St.Francis Church, Dutch Palace, Pareekshith Thampuran Museum, Pallipuram Fort, Santa Cruz Basilica, Bolgatty Island, Indo Portuguese Museum.. Overnight at Hotel. Day 8 : Departure from Cochin After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Cochin airport to board the flight to your home.