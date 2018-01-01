Welcome to Spiti
Spiti attracts many travellers, including streams of Indian motorcyclists, as a kind of 'mini-Ladakh without tourist crowds', which is fair enough, since its pristine nature (high-altitude desert) and culture (Tibetan Buddhist) are still intact. The approaches to Spiti remain among the most rugged and scenically spectacular roads in India, and the Spiti–Kinnaur loop is one of Asia's great road trips.
6-Night Private Himachal Pradesh Tour from New Delhi
Day 1 : Delhi to Shimla (D)After a pickup from the airport or railway station your driver will begin the journey to Shimla, a hill station and capital of Himachal Pradesh. Check in to the hotel and spend the day at your leisure before dinner. Overnight: Shimla Hotel Day 2 : Shimla to Kufri to Shimla (B,D) Enjoy breakfast, then head out to Kurfri, a region famous for its hiking and trekking routes. Indira park and Fun World have fun activities for visitors along with giving you a panoramic view of the valley and peaks surrounding you. Return to Shimla in the evening and stroll around mall or ridge road. Trek through the woods to Mahasu peak and get an incredible view of the Himalayas or go for a yak or pony ride. Return to the hotel for dinner. Overnight: Shimla Hotel Day 3 :Shimla-ManaliAfter breakfast, drive to Manali, a town on the banks of River Beas, through the Kullu Valley. Upon your arrival, check in to your hotel and spend the day at your leisure until dinner. Overnight: Manali Hotel Day 4: Manali to Excursion to Solang Valley (B,D)Begin your drive to Solang Valley after eating your filling breakfast. It was once an important trade route in medieval times between Leh and Himachal through Lahul and Spiti. Here you can enjoy many adventure Snow Sports activities on direct payment basis. Return to the hotel in the evening and enjoy dinner. Overnight: Manali Hotel Day 5 : Manali (B,D)Take a city tour of Manali and explore the interesting places it has to offer. Visit the 450 year old Hidimba Devi temple, a deeply revered shrine with four-tiered roof shaped like pagodas. Next, visit the Tibetan Monastery and see several Buddha statues as well as Tankha paintings. Have dinner later into the evening. Overnight: Manali Hotel Day 6: Manali to Chandigarh (B,D) Enjoy a morning healthy breakfast then pay a visit to Kullu Valley. Afterwards, make the drive to Chandigarh, where you will check into your hotel and spend the evening at your leisure. Overnight: Chandigarh Day 7: Chandigarh to Delhi (B)Come the early morning, you will be transferred to the Delhi airport or railway station for your departure.
Himachal Pradesh Discovery Tour: Tibetan Buddhism in India
Do you want to truly venture off the beaten path and see what life is like in a nunnery? Do you want to begin exploring or delve deeper into Tibetan Buddhism? Spend a day in a nunnery formed inside a cave in Spiti Valley, during this once-in-a-lifetime experience that combines culture, Buddhism, and sustainability. Immerse yourself in peace, tranquility, and the traditions of Northern India and Tibetan Buddhism, high up in the Himalayas. Take an in-depth tour of the nunnery, and learn about how it was formed in the cave, where 12 nuns have lived for over 10 years. Participate in the prayers and talks with the nuns. Learn Buddhist mantras and their meanings. Witness and understand how the nuns grow vegetables, heat water, and generate their own electricity using solar power. Learn to write your name and a mantra in Bhotti, the Tibetan dialect. Walk in the landscape near the nunnery or visit the nearby village. Join the nuns as they prepare dinner, learning traditional recipes, and enjoy a dinner with the nuns. Get a true insight into a nunnery, and the culture and life of the Spiti Valley, with this unique immersion into a day in the life of a Tibetan Buddhist nun! Tour proceeds support development work in Spiti, such as the construction of solar-powered houses, greenhouses, and solar baths, and the creation of livelihood opportunities through ecotourism.