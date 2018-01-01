6-Night Private Himachal Pradesh Tour from New Delhi

Day 1 : Delhi to Shimla (D)After a pickup from the airport or railway station your driver will begin the journey to Shimla, a hill station and capital of Himachal Pradesh. Check in to the hotel and spend the day at your leisure before dinner. Overnight: Shimla Hotel Day 2 : Shimla to Kufri to Shimla (B,D) Enjoy breakfast, then head out to Kurfri, a region famous for its hiking and trekking routes. Indira park and Fun World have fun activities for visitors along with giving you a panoramic view of the valley and peaks surrounding you. Return to Shimla in the evening and stroll around mall or ridge road. Trek through the woods to Mahasu peak and get an incredible view of the Himalayas or go for a yak or pony ride. Return to the hotel for dinner. Overnight: Shimla Hotel Day 3 :Shimla-ManaliAfter breakfast, drive to Manali, a town on the banks of River Beas, through the Kullu Valley. Upon your arrival, check in to your hotel and spend the day at your leisure until dinner. Overnight: Manali Hotel Day 4: Manali to Excursion to Solang Valley (B,D)Begin your drive to Solang Valley after eating your filling breakfast. It was once an important trade route in medieval times between Leh and Himachal through Lahul and Spiti. Here you can enjoy many adventure Snow Sports activities on direct payment basis. Return to the hotel in the evening and enjoy dinner. Overnight: Manali Hotel Day 5 : Manali (B,D)Take a city tour of Manali and explore the interesting places it has to offer. Visit the 450 year old Hidimba Devi temple, a deeply revered shrine with four-tiered roof shaped like pagodas. Next, visit the Tibetan Monastery and see several Buddha statues as well as Tankha paintings. Have dinner later into the evening. Overnight: Manali Hotel Day 6: Manali to Chandigarh (B,D) Enjoy a morning healthy breakfast then pay a visit to Kullu Valley. Afterwards, make the drive to Chandigarh, where you will check into your hotel and spend the evening at your leisure. Overnight: Chandigarh Day 7: Chandigarh to Delhi (B)Come the early morning, you will be transferred to the Delhi airport or railway station for your departure.