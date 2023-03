A private collection of gleaming vintage motors – cars, commercial vehicles, scooters, aviation and rail memorabilia – alongside non-motorised modes of transport, are housed in a 3-acre complex in Taoru, roughly an hour's drive from Gurgaon. As well as classic automobiles, expect to find maritime and railway-themed vintage ads, lithographs, stamps, postcards, and the Indian Tricolor that made it to outer space. Call ahead for directions.