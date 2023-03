This museum, a first of its kind in India, grew out of the collection of local photographer Aditya Arya, with the oldest photographs here dating to the 1880s. Meet the Sinar – the Rolls Royce of cameras – and the same model of Hasselblad that went to the moon and back. You can also see some incredible early photos, dating to the 1850s. Note, the owners are planning to move the museum to bigger purpose-built premises nearby. Check the website for the latest.