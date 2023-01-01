Sanskriti Museums

On the way to Gurgaon, this little-known, well-kept place contains museums devoted to 'everyday art' and Indian terracotta and textiles. Much of the museum is outside and covers 7 acres. Objects such as kitchenware and hookahs are works of art, and there are expressive terracotta sculptures and intricate textiles from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kashmir and Bengal. The complex is about 1km walk north of Arjan Garh metro station; follow the main road northeast, then turn left.