Sai Ka Angan Temple

Delhi

This small, but peaceful temple is dedicated to Sai Baba of Shirdi, an India spiritual master whose teachings crossed religions and whose many followers regard as a saint. It's 2km from Sector 53-54 metro station; walk north to the main junction, turn left onto St Thomas Marg, then left opposite Paras Hospital.

