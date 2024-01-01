This small, but peaceful temple is dedicated to Sai Baba of Shirdi, an India spiritual master whose teachings crossed religions and whose many followers regard as a saint. It's 2km from Sector 53-54 metro station; walk north to the main junction, turn left onto St Thomas Marg, then left opposite Paras Hospital.
Sai Ka Angan Temple
Delhi
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.13 MILES
There are extraordinary riches scattered around Mehrauli, with more than 440 monuments – from the 10th century to the British era – dotting a forest and…
17.19 MILES
Founded by Emperor Shah Jahan and surrounded by a magnificent 18m-high wall, this fort took 10 years to construct (1638–48) and is rumoured to have had…
14.19 MILES
Humayun’s tomb is sublimely well proportioned, seeming to float above its symmetrical gardens. It's thought to have inspired the Taj Mahal, which it…
16.62 MILES
A beautiful pocket of calm at the heart of Old Delhi's mayhem, the capital's largest mosque is built on a 10m elevation. It can hold a mind-blowing 25,000…
13.77 MILES
Visiting the marble shrine of Muslim Sufi saint Nizam-ud-din Auliya is Delhi's most mystical, magical experience. The dargah is hidden away in a tangle of…
8.17 MILES
If you only have time to visit one of Delhi's ancient ruins, make it this. The first monuments here were erected by the sultans of Mehrauli, and…
14.7 MILES
Shh, whisper it quietly: this place is better than the Red Fort. Delhi's 'Old Fort' isn't as magnificent in size and grandeur, but it's far more pleasant…
11.51 MILES
This magnificent 14th-century ruined fort, half reclaimed by jungle and gradually being encroached on by villages, was Delhi's third incarnation, built by…
Nearby Delhi attractions
1.86 MILES
For a green getaway from Gurgaon’s concrete-and-glass cityscape, head to Leisure Valley Park, a 10-hectare area that’s popular with local families,…
3.2 MILES
This museum, a first of its kind in India, grew out of the collection of local photographer Aditya Arya, with the oldest photographs here dating to the…
3.71 MILES
On the way to Gurgaon, this little-known, well-kept place contains museums devoted to 'everyday art' and Indian terracotta and textiles. Much of the…
6.87 MILES
Delhi’s second-largest temple (after Akshardham), this impressive sandstone and marble complex dates from 1974, and is dedicated to the goddess Katyayani …
7.13 MILES
This 12th-century reservoir was formerly larger. The pavilion at its edge was once in the middle, and supposed to cover the hoofprint of a horse, ridden…
7.41 MILES
At this seemingly long-forgotten yet immaculately maintained site, 49 hijras (eunuchs) are buried in simple white tombs. The more elaborate grave,…
8.03 MILES
At the foot of the Qutab Minar stands the first mosque to be built in India. An inscription over the east gate states that it was built with materials…
8.05 MILES
The Qutab Minar that gives the complex its name is an unmissable, soaring Afghan-style victory tower and minaret, erected by sultan Qutb-ud-din in 1193 to…