Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary

More than 100 species of migratory birds, including Siberian cranes, greater flamingo and rosy pelican, join a host of resident species (white-throated kingfisher, white ibis, great egret) each year in this small 360-acre national park, 15km from Gurgaon. The park is centred on a marshland lake encircled by a pleasant, largely tree-shaded, 3.5km-long nature trail. You may also spot nilgai (Asia's largest antelope) or the more slimline blackbuck grazing in the shallows.