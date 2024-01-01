A one of its kind repository managed by the Indian Air Force, this museum honours India's airmen and their flying machines. Displays include historic images, documents and war-related memorabilia, and a hangar on the premises houses over a dozen aircraft tracing the history of the Air Force since its inception in 1932. It's a 500m walk from Sadar Bazar metro station.
Air Force Museum
Delhi
