A contender for one of Delhi's most enjoyable museums, the National Rail Museum has steam locos and carriages spread across 11 acres. Among the venerable bogies are the former Viceregal Dining Car, and the Maharaja of Mysore’s rolling saloon. The indoor gallery includes some hands-on exhibits, a miniature railway, and two simulators (weekday/weekend ₹150/300). Outside, a toy train (weekday/weekend ₹100/200), a joy train (adult/child ₹20/10, weekend ₹50/20) and a steam train (₹200, Thursday and Saturday only) chuff around the grounds.