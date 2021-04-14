Panaji & Central Goa

Some travelers see Goa as one big beach resort, but the central region – with few beaches of note – is the state’s historic and cultural heart and soul. Wedged between Goa’s two biggest rivers, the Mandovi and the Zuari, this region is home to the state capital, Panaji, the glorious churches of Old Goa, inland islands, bird sanctuaries, spice plantations and the wilds of the Western Ghats.

No visit to Goa is complete without a day or two spent cruising on the Mandovi River and exploring the old Latin Quarter in laid-back Panaji. Less than 6 miles (10km) away, Old Goa is the state’s major cultural attraction, where the grand 17th-century churches and cathedrals are humbling in their scale and beauty, while further east are the Hindu temples and spice plantations around Ponda.

You could spend a week here without making it to a single beach. Don’t miss it.

Explore Panaji & Central Goa

  • Basilica de Bom Jesus

    Famous throughout the Roman Catholic world, the imposing Basilica de Bom Jesus contains the tomb and mortal remains of St Francis Xavier, the so-called…

  • S

    Sé Cathedral

    At over 76m long and 55m wide, the cavernous Sé Cathedral is the largest church in Asia. Building commenced in 1562, on the orders of King Dom Sebastiao…

  • Dudhsagar Falls

    Situated in the far southeastern corner of the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa’s most impressive waterfall splashes down just west of the border…

  • Church & Convent of St Cajetan

    Modelled on the original design of St Peter’s in Rome, this impressive church was built by Italian friars of the Order of Theatines, sent here by Pope…

  • S

    Shri Mahadeva Temple

    If you’re a history or temple buff, don’t miss the atmospheric remains of the unusual little Hindu Shri Mahadeva Temple at Tambdi Surla, 12km north of…

  • D

    Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary

    Named after the late Dr Salim Moizzudin Abdul Ali, India’s best-known ornithologist, this serene sanctuary on Chorao Island was created by Goa’s Forestry…

  • C

    Church of St Francis of Assisi

    West of the Sé Cathedral, the Church of St Francis of Assisi is no longer in use for worship, and consequently exudes a more mournful air than its…

