Fabulous Tropical Indian Beaches - 3 Nights In Goa

Day 1: Arrive GoaUpon arrival in Goa, you will be met and transferred to your hotel. Overnight stay: Lazy Lagoon Sarovar Portico (Superior) Day 2: North GoaAfter breakfast, you will enjoy a sightseeing tour of north Goa. Visit Fort Aguada and its lighthouse overlooking the Arabian Sea. The fort was built in 1612 to guard against the Dutch and the Indian Maratha warriors. The four story Portuguese lighthouse was erected in 1864 and is the oldest of its kind in Asia. Continue to the Basilica of Bom Jesus and the Chapel of St Francis Xavier. Built in the 16th century, this magnificent building is the most popular and famous of all the churches in Goa and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The mortal remains of St. Francis Xavier, kept in a silver casket, are enshrined here. Later, visit the Goa beaches: Anjuna, Baga and Calangute. There are local markets at Anjuna offering traditional jewelry, handicrafts and souvenirs. Dona Paula Beach is located about 4 miles from Panaji. This beach is named after the legend of Dona Paula de Menezes and nicknamed the Lovers Paradise in Goa.Overnight stay:Lazy Lagoon Sarovar Portico (Superior) (B)Day 3: South GoaAfter breakfast, leave for your half day sightseeing in South Goa. The Colva beach is located about 3.5 miles to the west of Margao and is amongst the oldest and most celebrated beaches in South Goa. Its coastline runs for about 15 miles and is made up of finely grained white sand. On one side coconut groves flank the scenery. Bogmalo Beach, a curving sandy beach is located beside a small fishing village of the same name. It is ideal for those looking for peace and tranquillity. Overnight stay: Lazy Lagoon Sarovar Portico (Superior) (B)Day 4: DepartYour tour concludes after breakfast and hotel check out. (B)