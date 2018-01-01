Welcome to Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam – also called Vizag (vie-zag) – is Andhra Pradesh’s largest city, famous for steel and its big port but also doubling as a beach resort for sea-breeze-seeking domestic tourists. During the main December–February holiday season there's a distinctly kitschy vibe, with camel rides and thousands of bathers (though no swimmers).
The pedestrian promenade along Ramakrishna Beach is pleasant for a stroll, and nearby Rushikonda Beach is Andhra’s best. The surrounding area contains one of Andhra's most important Hindu temples, several ancient Buddhist sites and the rural Araku Valley.
Every mid-January the city hosts Visakha Utsav, a festival with food stalls on Ramakrishna Beach, exhibitions and cultural events.
Top experiences in Visakhapatnam
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.