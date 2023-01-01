The sprawling Zsolnay Cultural Quarter, built on the grounds of the original Zsolnay porcelain factory, is divided into four sections (craftspeople, family and children, creative, and university) and is a lovely place to stroll around. Highlights include the Gyugi Collection of 700 Zsolnay pieces, the street of artisans' shops, the exhibition tracing the history of the Zsolnay factory and its founding family, and the still-functioning Hamerli Glove Manufactury dating from 1861.

The dozen or so exhibitions and attractions can be paid for separately, but it's best to buy a combination ticket valid for two days.