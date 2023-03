This museum exhibits the work of the father of op art, Victor Vasarely. Symmetrical, largely abstract pieces are exhibited with clever illuminations that intensify the 3D experience and make it seem as if the works are bursting forth from the wall, though there have been arguments about whether or not this visual distortion represents what Vasarely had in mind. But overall the well-curated selection is evocative, eye-bending and just plain fun.