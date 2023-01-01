The suburb of Budaiváros, to the northeast of Pécs' town centre, is where most Hungarians settled after the Turks banned them from living within the city walls; the centre of this community was the All Saints' Church. The city's oldest church, it was originally built in the 12th century and reconstructed in Gothic style 200 years later.

All Saints was the only Christian church allowed in Pécs during the occupation and was shared by three sects – who fought bitterly for every square centimetre. Apparently it was the Muslim Turks who had to keep the peace among the Christians.