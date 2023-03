This museum shows the major works of master 19th-century symbolist painter Tivadar Kosztka Csontváry. Elements of postimpressionism and expressionism can be seen in such works as East Station at Night (1902), Storm on the Great Hortobágy (1903) and Solitary Cedar (1907). But arguably his best and most profound work is Baalbeck (1906), an artistic search for a larger identity through religious and historical themes.