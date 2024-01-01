This Christian burial site illuminates a series of early Christian tombs that have been on Unesco's World Heritage list since 2000. The highlight is the so-called Jug Mausoleum, a 4th-century Roman tomb; its name comes from a painting of a large drinking vessel with vines.
Cella Septichora Visitors Centre
Pécs
