Surrounded by largely baroque buildings, Pécs' sloped main square is the city's hub, great for people-watching. With the Mosque Church at the north end, the square is anchored by the Trinity Column in the centre. At the southern end the porcelain Zsolnay Fountain boasts a lustrous eosin glaze and four bull’s heads; the fountain was donated to the city by the Zsolnay factory in 1892. The eosin creates an iridescent, metallic sheen that most people either love or hate.
Széchenyi tér
