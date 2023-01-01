Széchenyi tér

Surrounded by largely baroque buildings, Pécs' sloped main square is the city's hub, great for people-watching. With the Mosque Church at the north end, the square is anchored by the Trinity Column in the centre. At the southern end the porcelain Zsolnay Fountain boasts a lustrous eosin glaze and four bull’s heads; the fountain was donated to the city by the Zsolnay factory in 1892. The eosin creates an iridescent, metallic sheen that most people either love or hate.