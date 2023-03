This gallery exhibits the art of Hungary from 1850 till today across several floors; works run the gamut from impressionist paintings to visually striking and even menacing contemporary installations. Pay special attention to the works of Simon Hollósy, József Rippl-Rónai and Ödön Márffy. More abstract and constructionist artists include András Mengyár, Tamás Hencze, Béla Uitz and Gábor Dienes.