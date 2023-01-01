Zsolnay Porcelain Museum

The porcelain factory established in Pécs in 1853 was at the forefront of European art and design for more than half a century. Many of its majolica tiles were used to decorate buildings throughout the country, and it contributed to the establishment of a new pan-Hungarian style of architecture. Postcommunism it’s operational again, but contemporary Zsolnay can’t hold a candle to the chinoiserie pieces of the late 19th century and the later art nouveau and art deco designs done in the lustrous eosin glaze.

Once the home to the Zsolnay family, several rooms here contain many original furnishings and personal effects.