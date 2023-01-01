Basilica of St Peter

The foundations of the neo-Romanesque four-towered basilica dedicated to St Peter date from the 11th century and the side chapels are from the 1300s, but the rest is as recent as 1881. The most interesting parts of the basilica’s very ornate interior are the elevated central altar and four chapels under the towers and the crypt, the oldest part of the structure. Other highlights include the distinctive features of its four chapels.

The Chapel of Mary on the northwest side and the Chapel of the Sacred Heart to the northeast contain works by 19th-century painters Bertalan Székely and Károly Lotz. The Mór Chapel to the southeast has more works by Székely as well as magnificent pews. The Corpus Christi Chapel on the southwest side (enter from the outside) boasts a 16th-century red marble tabernacle, one of the best examples of Renaissance stonework in the country.