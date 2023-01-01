Mosque Church

The largest building extant from the time of the Turkish occupation, the former Pasha Gazi Kassim Mosque (now the Inner Town Parish Church) dominates the main square in Pécs. The Ottomans built the square-based mosque in the mid-16th century with the stones of the ruined Gothic Church of St Bertalan. The Catholics moved back in the early 18th century. The Islamic elements include windows with distinctive Turkish ogee arches, a mihrab (prayer niche), faded verses from the Koran and lovely geometric frescoes.

Enter via the crypt, part of which has now been turned into an interpretive centre tracing the history of the church and the town through multimedia exhibits. You'll also find a number of tombs and monuments in this maze-like basement. The painting above the gallery depicts the Turks' defeat. The mosque’s minaret was pulled down in 1753 and replaced with a bell tower; bells are rung at noon and 7pm daily