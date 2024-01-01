Historical Museum

This absorbing museum traces Pécs' history across two floors of a former tannery, with period costumes and clothing, photos and exhibits walking you through the Turkish occupation, and explaining how coal mining in the area boosted the development of local factories, including Zsolnay Porcelain.
