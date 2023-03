Pécs' beautifully preserved 1869 Conservative synagogue is south of Széchenyi tér and faces renovated Kossuth tér. It was built in the Romantic style in 1869, and a seven-page fact sheet, available in 11 languages, explains the history of the building and the city’s Jewish population. Some 2700 of the city’s Jews were deported to Nazi death camps in May 1944; only 150 Jews now live here. The pews hewn from Slavonian oak and the Angster organ are particularly fine.